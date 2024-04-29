The Princess of Wales mixed traditional and modern elements on her wedding day to Prince William

Kate Middleton’s wedding look was copied by brides worldwide, who adored her traditional yet modern fashion twist during her wedding day to Prince William. However, there were some traditional elements to her look as well. She honored a 153-year tradition of royal brides in one special way.

Kate Middleton included a traditional royal element in Prince William wedding

Kate Middleton’s overall bridal look combined traditional and modern elements. The lace bodice and sleeves echoed a timeless bridal feel, while the intricate details of her Alexander McQueen gown with its tailored silhouette added a contemporary flair to her overall look.

Her gown’s long train, delicate veil, and lacework became instantly iconic, inspiring brides around the globe to interpret elements of her look into their own wedding style. Kate’s dress choice set a new standard for royal bridal fashion, cementing her status as a style icon the day she formally joined the British royal family.

However, Kate made sure to carry on a 153-year tradition for royal brides. She carried myrtle in her wedding bouquet. According to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, myrtle symbolizes love and hope.

The tradition of myrtle in royal bridal bouquets dates back to 1858, when Queen Victoria’s oldest daughter, Princess Victoria, carried it on her wedding day. According to the Royal Wedding website, myrtle stems were planted by Queen Victoria herself in 1845 at the Osborne House, Isle of Wight where a sprig continues to bloom there to this day.

What other flowers were in the royal wedding bouquet?

Kate Middleton carried a stunning shield-shaped bouquet on her wedding day to Prince William that combined both traditional and personal elements. Her arrangement included a mix of symbolic blooms, such as Lily of the Valley, Sweet William (a nod to her new husband), Hyacinth, and Myrtle.

Lily of the Valley symbolizes happiness, while Sweet William symbolizes gallantry. Hyacinth represents constancy of love. Myrtle, a royal tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, symbolizes love and marriage per CBS News. The all white arrangement with hints of green were assembled by Shane Connolly Flowers who said making the arrangement, “was an enormous honor and a very exciting project in every way.”

He continued, “I kept on reminding myself that it didn’t matter what the world thought, if the bride and groom were happy that’s all that mattered. They were very happy so it was all fine. The main challenge was making sure no one but me knew the details.”

What style of wedding bouquet did Kate carry?

Kate Middleton wedding bouquet featured a stunning arrangement of flowers | Ian West/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton was one of the first royal brides to carry a wedding bouquet that was not overflowing with blooms, such as the massive floral arrangement carried by Princess Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles. Her compact style choice led the charge for a new floral fashion for brides worldwide.

She was one of the first royals in decades to carry a small bouquet, echoing her traditional yet sophisticated wedding style. Kate’s simple floral arrangement was complimentary to her classic lace dress, featuring ivory satin, lace, and tulle.

Kate’s bouquet featured a compact shape with a hand-tied bottom. This floral fashion soon became standard for brides thereafter.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wed on April 29, 2011 when they were each 28 years old. Today, they are the parents of three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.