Brandon Rogers chose Grace Girard over Emerson Sears in the season 2 finale of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' But did their relationship last?

Brandon Rogers signed up for season 2 of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife in the hopes that he’d find the perfect woman to join him on his Colorado potato farm. His bumpy journey on the reality dating show ended with him choosing Grace Girard, a communications associate from Wisconsin, over Emerson Sears, a college counselor from Iowa. But was it happily ever after for Brandon and Grace?

Brandon and Grace from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ are no longer together

Grace and Brandon in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

Unfortunately, Brandon and Grace are no longer together. During the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 reunion, which aired May 16, the pair revealed that they’d gone their separate ways.

“We are not actually together,” Brandon said as an emotional Grace wiped away tears.

“I really feel strongly for her,” he added. “[She’s] an amazing woman. But for me, it’s become a really strong friendship connection. And sadly, that did not grow into the romantic connection that I was looking for.”

Grace admitted she was surprised by Brandon’s decision to not move forward with a relationship.

“It was really hard for me to hear his logic with all of it,” she said. “Definitely I think my feelings for Brandon were more apparent or stronger than his were for me. I was always hopeful that it was going to end in this beautiful happy ending where it works out. At the same time, I think we gave it our all. That’s all you can ask for.”

“This experience has really opened me to a different type of person,” Grace added.

Brandon said he was still hoping to find that special someone.

“I’m definitely open to finding that love in the future, for sure,” he said. “You just never know.”

Grace calls Brandon her ‘biggest supporter’

After the Farmer Wants a Wife reunion aired, Grace took to Instagram to reflect on her journey on the show and her feelings for Brandon.

“Cheers to always making each other laugh and always making each other cry,” she wrote. “I never thought I’d gain so many great friendships from a reality dating show, but I’m eternally grateful for all of the people I’ve come to know deeply.”

“Brandon, thank you for being my biggest supporter throughout all of this and for always showing kindness to everyone around you,” she added. “You’re never getting rid of me (as a friend).”

Brandon had an equally sweet message for Grace.

“To this Wild, Sweet, Smart, Woman- thank you for being on my farm!” he wrote on his Instagram. “You were the ebb and flow that helped keep me in check through all the good and bad – no words can thank you for this support. Thank you for sharing many different tears, happy and sad.”

“You helped me grow as an individual and learn many things about myself,” he added. “[Cheers] to many years of sporting events to come and the occasional dive bar if I can keep up with you! (As friends).”

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.