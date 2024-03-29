Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner may be returning to TV. Rumors are swirling that he has been filming for 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'

Ryan Edwards’ life has changed dramatically since Teen Mom fans saw him last. The troubled father of three has spent time in jail, gone to rehab, initiated a divorce, found a new love, and moved in with her. Now, things are rumored to be changing again. Several reports suggest the former reality TV star is in talks to return to the Teen Mom franchise despite ongoing legal drama and a fresh restraining order filed by his former partner, Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan Edwards is rumored to be filming for ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Ryan Edwards might be gone from TV screens for good. According to Teen Mom Fanz, an Instagram account dedicated to the franchise, Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, are currently involved in the filming of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The spinoff, which launched in 2022, replaced both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG. Ryan has not appeared on the spinoff yet, but according to the publication, he and his partner have been spotted filming for a new season.

Ryan Edwards | MTV/YouTube

Neither Amanda nor Ryan has commented on their involvement in the series. Still, the duo has been actively attending events for Bentley Edwards, the child Ryan shares with Maci Bookout. Amanda has been documented Bentley’s sporting events on Instagram. Maci has been involved with the Teen Mom franchise since its inception. Ryan’s ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and the two children Ryan shares with her do not appear to be involved in the upcoming season. She appeared on Teen Mom OG while married to Ryan.

MTV has not commented on the inclusion of Ryan or his new girlfriend in any planned season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The network has yet to announce if or when a new season will be airing.

Mackenzie Standifer reportedly sought an order of protection against Ryan

The rumors come as something of a shock to Teen Mom fans, as Ryan has had several serious legal battles over the years. The legal troubles and his divorce from Standifer are ongoing. Mackenzie, according to Teen Mom Fanz, recently took out a new order of protection against Ryan in recent months. According to the outlet, Mackenzie was granted the order after both Ryan and Amanda were found to be harassing Mackenzie.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | MTV/YouTube

Mackenzie and Ryan split in early 2023. Following the separation, the full picture of his alarming and dangerous behavior has come into focus. Shortly after they split, Ryan allegedly destroyed the home he once shared with the mother of his two younger children. Mackenzie was granted a restraining order at that time, but it has since expired. Mackenzie also recently called the police to be on standby while Ryan returned to the home. He was reportedly in search of a missing computer cord. Ryan also had a series of arrests before his recent string of run-ins with the law.