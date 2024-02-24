Ryan Edwards has had a pretty active dating life, despite spending several years married. This is everyone he has dated since the start of his reality TV career on '16 and Pregnant'

Ryan Edwards has been in the news more in the last few years than ever. While he was once a reality TV star, his current string of legal and romantic troubles is what is making headlines. With a new dating prospect and a divorce that has been dismissed, things are messy for Ryan Edwards. We’ve collected a list of everyone he has dated since he first appeared on 16 and Pregnant alongside Maci Bookout.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards were once engaged

When Teen Mom fans first met Ryan Edwards, he was in a relationship with Maci Bookout. Maci, 16, and Ryan nearing 20, were expecting their first child together in 2008. Following Bentley Edwards’ birth, the couple planned to marry. While they were engaged, they never made it down the aisle.

Maci and Ryan broke up for good in 2010, and while they had a couple of hookups afterward, they never officially got back together. Both Bookout and Edwards moved on to other dating prospects.

While Bookout and Edwards were briefly engaged, they eventually ended things. Suddenly, Ryan Edwards showed up with Katheryn Golden. In a 2019 interview with the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Golden claimed she and Edwards knew each other in high school, and while she had a crush on him back then, he paid her little attention.

Following his split from Bookout, he connected with Golden, and the pair dated in 2010, but things didn’t last. While the relationship ended, Golden had good things to say about Edwards, claiming he was a “great guy.” Of course, that was before he destroyed his wife’s house and had multiple restraining orders filed against him. Golden went on to appear on Temptation Island.

Ryan moved on with Dalis Connell

In 2012, Edwards began seeing Dalis Connell. Connell appeared on Teen Mom alongside Edwards multiple times, and the duo seemed pretty happy together. The relationship didn’t last all that long, though. By 2013, Connell was long gone. According to Us Weekly, the relationship ended when Edwards cheated on Connell with Maci Bookout.

After the end of the romance, Connell opted to keep a low profile on social media. Still, there is some info about the former Reality TV guest. Connell appears happily married with at least one child.

Following Connell, Edwards rebounded with Shelby Woods. Edwards and Woods also dated for around a year, but it doesn’t sound like he was so quick to get over her. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Edwards might have been trying to get back with Woods until 2018.

According to the publication, Woods tweeted about a former flame continuing to get in contact with her and mused about telling his wife but opted not to because she’s “delusional.” Teen Mom fans couldn’t help but theorize that the tweet was about Edwards and his then-wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan Edwards eventually married Mackenzie Standifer

Ryan Edwards dated a handful of women, but he’s only made it down the aisle once. In 2016, Edwards met Mackenzie Standifer in the parking lot of a gym. The couple’s relationship was a whirlwind one. They announced their engagement six months after meeting and were officially married within a year of their first date.

The couple weathered several arrests and a rehab stay for Edwards before calling it quits in early 2023. Edwards reportedly threatened and harassed Standifer following her decision to file for divorce, but the duo reportedly have limited contact now. Standifer said that is because of Edwards’ new love.

The former ‘Teen Mom’ star just moved in with his rehab girlfriend, Amanda Conner

While Standifer and Edwards are technically still married, they won’t be getting back together. Ryan Edwards is dating someone new, and things are getting serious. According to the U.S. Sun, Edwards met his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, in rehab.

They have since left rehab and appear to be living in a new apartment together. Conner shared the big news on Instagram weeks ago by posting photos of Edwards hanging a new TV in their brand-new love nest. Edwards’ social media presence is limited.