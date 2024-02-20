Ryan Edwards is living with his new girlfriend, but technically, he still has a wife. His divorce proceedings have been dismissed after it appeared abandoned by Standifer and Edwards.

Ryan Edwards may have moved in with his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, but as far as the government is concerned, he is still married to Mackenzie Standifer. In a stunning development, the former Teen Mom star’s divorce from his wife of six years has been dismissed. That doesn’t mean Edwards and Standifer are reconciling, though. The opposite appears to be true.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s divorce case has been dismissed

A judge has dismissed Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s divorce. The U.S. Sun obtained court records showing that the former couple’s divorce was dismissed on Feb. 19 because no paperwork about the case had been filed in nine months. A court clerk told the publication that the case had been dismissed on “procedural steps.”

Mackenzie (Standifer) and Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom | MTV

According to the U.S. Sun, Standifer can file to have the case reopened anytime in the next 30 days. While a court clerk did not tell the publication what happens after those 30 days elapse, it appears that either Edwards or Standifer would need to start the entire divorce process over again, prolonging how much longer they are legally married.

Ryan and Mackenzie had some drama in late January

While the divorce appears to be on ice at the moment, the former couple isn’t reconciling. The relationship seems to be just as dramatic as ever. In late January, Standifer called the police and asked for an officer to be on standby after Edwards called to say he’d be swinging by her residence to look for a computer cable.

Edwards left without the cable. There was no issue while he was at the house, but Standifer called the police again to report a series of menacing messages she received from her ex following his visit. According to The Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Standifer had a restraining order against her husband for several months. That order was dropped in July 2023.

Still, Standifer and Edwards have had limited interactions since their separation in January 2023. However, a social media feud between Standifer and Edward’s new love seems pretty active.

Ryan Edwards is dating someone new

While Edwards and Standifer are still, technically, husband and wife, Edwards has certainly moved on. The father of three met his new love while spending time in court-ordered rehab over the summer. While the duo have been dating for less than a year, they appear serious about one another. Edward’s girlfriend, Amanda Conner, recently posted photos of the home she and Edwards now share.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | MTV/YouTube

Standifer, who spent six years married to Edwards, appears to be keeping her personal life a bit more private. While she was rumored to be dating someone new just months after her marriage ended, that relationship fizzled by fall. It doesn’t appear that she’s currently seeing anyone.