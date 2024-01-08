Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Reveals She and Ryan Edwards Don’t Speak Because It’s ‘Disrespectful’ to His New Relationship

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are divorced, but they aren't settling into a co-parenting relationship. Mackenzie claims Ryan and his new girlfriend don't believe Mackenzie should reach out.

Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s marriage ended in February 2023 when Standifer filed for divorce and an order of protection. Since then, the former couple’s relationship status has been questioned.

Standifer fueled rumors in late 2023 when a video of Ryan wearing his wedding band resurfaced. Now, she is setting the record straight about where she stands with Ryan Edwards. The mother of three insists she doesn’t speak to her ex because he and his new love consider it “disrespectful” to their relationship.

Mackenzie Standifer is not back together with Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom fans who thought Mackenzie and Ryan were back together could not possibly be more wrong. Recently, Mackenzie chatted with The Ashley, revealing the story behind the video that sparked the rumors and where she and Ryan are regarding their co-parenting relationship.

Mackenzie Edwards from ‘Teen Mom’ | MTV’s Teen Mom via YouTube

Mackenzie told the publication she has absolutely no interactions with Ryan despite sharing two young children with the former reality TV star. She said Ryan and his new partner, Amanda Conner, believe Mackenzie speaking to Ryan is “disrespectful” to their relationship. Still, the mother of three holds out hope that she can eventually co-parent with Ryan.

Mackenzie reiterated how little they speak in a recent Instagram comment. She told a follower that she doesn’t co-parent with Ryan because he considers it “disrespectful.” Conner took to social media to blast Mackenzie for her statements, claiming Mack is not trying to speak to Ryan about the kids but rather about their relationship.

Ryan and Mackenzie share a son, Jagger, and a daughter, Stella. Ryan is also the father to Bentley Edwards, who he shares with Maci Bookout. Mackenzie has a son, Hudson, from a previous marriage.

Who is Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend?

Ryan had a rather eventful 2023. It included multiple arrests, a rehab stint, and more than one short stay in various lockups. That should have kept Ryan busy, but he had some free time to find a new partner.

Ryan Edwards | MTV/YouTube

Ryan was spotted with a woman, later identified as Amanda Conner, over the summer. According to several sources, Ryan and his new girlfriend met at the same rehab facility. They began a romance from there and have been spotted out and about together in Chattanooga ever since.

Conner, like Ryan, has had several run-ins with the law. According to several media outlets, she’s well known in Chattanooga and was recently with Ryan during a scrape-up at an area bar. It was unclear if Ryan and Conner were drinking when the brawl broke out.

Ryan was released from his most recent jail stint just before Christmas. According to several sources, he’s been spending all of his time with Conner since his release.