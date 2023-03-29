‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Is ‘So Proud’ of Son Bentley for ‘Chasing His Dreams’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, and the premiere season of the MTV series documented the birth of her son Bentley. She has gone on to star in Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a recent Instagram post, Bookout McKinney revealed that Bentley has become quite the wrestling star.

Maci Bookout | John Phillips/Getty Images

Maci Bookout’s son Bentley is wrestling

Bookout McKinney’s son Bentley was born in October 2008. He is currently in middle school and has shown a passion for sports.

On March 22, Bookout McKinney shared a video on Instagram of Bentley competing in a wrestling tournament.

“Benny had a wrestling season for the books. He started off with his final (8th Grade) middle school seasons #BBS and then #aauwrestling. He had his best finish at the #TNAAU State tournament placing 4th!” Bookout McKinney captioned the post.

It turns out that Bentley was able to compete on the high school wrestling team because of his skill.

“He moved up to fill a spot on the high school wrestling team. Hoping to just help the team out with dual/team points…,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram. “it actually turned into him qualifying for the #TSSAA individual state tournament and then coming up one match short of placing… Finishing his ‘high school’ season with a 20-12 record, as an 8th Grader!”

Maci Bookout is ‘so proud’ of Bentley

Bookout McKinney shares Bentley with her ex-partner Ryan Edwards. She and her husband Taylor McKinney have two children, Jayde and Maverick.

In her Instagram post, Bookout McKinney shared what Bentley thought of his accomplishments and how proud she is of her son.

“I asked Bentley what his favorite moment of his very long season was, and without question he said, ‘when we won the #TSSAA Dual State Championship!'” Bookout McKinney wrote.

She concluded the post with, “I’m so proud of you @bentleycedwards Keep chasing your dreams and staying true to you.”

Maci Bookout’s son Bentley is used to being on TV

Over the years, 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom fans have watched Bentley grow from a young infant to a confident and grounded teenager through various MTV series.

Speaking with People Magazine in 2022, Bookout McKinney shared that Bentley is quite accustomed to appearing on TV.

“Bentley, he’s the oldest Teen Mom Kid. He was born on TV, so it’s kind of normal for him,” the reality star said.

Bookout McKinney also acknowledged that her children and MTV are proactive about setting filming boundaries.

“As he’s gotten older, obviously sharing things that are personal to him, is always been under the same set of boundaries. If he doesn’t want to film — or Jade or Maverick — then they don’t film. If they don’t want even to put a microphone on, they don’t put a microphone on,” she said.

Bookout McKinney continued, “There’s always a conversation that I have with them before we film it to see if they’re okay with it. And then again, with a producer too, to find out ‘What’s off limits? What are you good with if you’re good with, if anything at all?'”