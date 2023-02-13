‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’: How Maci Bookout Is Co-Parenting With Ryan Edwards These Days

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards appeared on the first season of 16 & Pregnant on MTV in 2009, and Bookout has appeared on the following series Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG, and Teen Mom Family Reunion. Bookout and Edwards broke up in 2010 and co-parent their son Bentley. Bookout has two children, Jayde and Maverick, with her husband Taylor McKinney. In a 2022 interview with E! News, Bookout discussed what co-parenting with Edwards is like.

Maci Bookout | John Phillips/Getty Images)

Maci Bookout wants Ryan Edwards to have a relationship with Bentley

In December 2022, Bookout was interviewed by E! News about where her relationship with Edwards stood. The reality TV star revealed that she was hoping that going forward, she could help Edwards and their son Bentley have a “more positive” relationship.

Bookout shared that she wanted to “play a better role, a more positive role, a more supportive role in the relationship that Ryan and Bentley want to have, moving forward. For a long time, I didn’t really understand how I played a part in it.”

She added, “It’s like, Bentley has a phone. If he’s not calling or texting Bentley, what does that have to do with me? But on a much bigger scale, I do play a large role in it.”

Ryan Edwards was recently arrested

On Feb. 10, Us Weekly reported that Edwards was arrested for violating a protection order against his wife Mackenzie Edwards.

According to Us Weekly, a “press release from the sheriff’s office” reads, “During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings.”

The press release continues, “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Maci Bookout shared her cryptic messages on social media

After Edwards’ arrest was made public, Bookout seemed to share cryptic messages on social media. On her Instagram story, Bookout shared a video about “narcissistic abuse.”

According to Yahoo, a voiceover in the video described, “Trauma that narcissistic abuse causes that not a lot of people talk about. When you’re chronically exposed to narcissistic abuse, your nervous system has learned to stay in fight or flight mode or survival mode. Meaning you’re highly anxious all the time.”

In 2017, Bookout filed an Order of Protection against Edwards.

Us Weekly published an excerpt from the court documents Bookout filed in 2017, and according to Us Weekly Bookout wrote, “He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” the mother of three wrote in the court documents. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone … [He] showed up under the influence of heroine [SIC] and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout’s Order of Protection was dismissed, but a mutual restraining order was put into effect in 2018.