‘Teen Mom’ Turned HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer’s Emotional Reaction to ‘Down Home Fab’ Season 2 Fast Track

Shock, followed by a flood of emotion is the best way to describe how Teen Mom star Chelsea DeBoer reacted to learning that her HGTV series Down Home Fab swiftly got season 2.

Chelsea and husband Cole’s new home renovation series premiered only a few weeks ago. But the response to the show was so strong, HGTV couldn’t resist immediately moving on Down Home Fab Season 2.

‘Down Home Fab’ was the ‘highest-rated freshman series’ since last year

HGTV revealed that Down Home Fab was the highest-rated freshman series since last May. “Attracting more than six million total viewers and averaging a .65 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 after only three episodes, the series spotlights the network’s latest dream team, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of Teen Mom 2 fame, as they start a renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” according to a release.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer |HGTV

“HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series since May 2022, Down Home Fab also is a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among P25-54 and upscale P25-54 in the Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot. The new eight-episode season is slated to air in early 2024.”

Chelsea and Cole share their reaction to ‘Down Home Fab’ Season 2

Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV said the couple’s chemistry is undeniable. “Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms,” Ruch remarked. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season, and in the meantime, we’ve got three upcoming episodes and lots more digital content with this dynamic couple in store.”

We surprised @ChelseaHouska and Cole with some BIG news. Watch their reactions! ? https://t.co/qMUvNZI25k — HGTV (@hgtv) February 3, 2023

Chelsea and Cole shared a video of their reaction when they got the news from a producer. “We just wanted to get on with you guys to let you know that we have officially greenlit season 2 of Down Home Fab,” the producer revealed on a FaceTime call.

“No way!” Cole exclaimed. Meanwhile, Chelsea was generally speechless and put both hands over her mouth.

But then Chelsea found her words, holding back the tears. “You guys don’t understand how much this means to us,” she said. “I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we’re doing a good job. I just feel like … this means so much to us.”

Cole was delighted. “We couldn’t be happier. Thank you so much, honestly,” he remarked. “It’s a dream come true. It really is, and we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we’re going to work our asses off.”

Could ‘Down Home Fab’ Season 2 be on its way to the new ‘Fixer Upper’?

Cole and Chelsea could be on the way to building their own Fixer Upper fandom. Chip and Joanna Gaines had a meteoric rise to fame on their Fixer Upper HGTV series, which is one of Chelsea and Cole’s favorite shows.

“We binge-watch Fixer Upper!” Chelsea recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I think their relationship was funny because it was cool to see their dynamic and see them working together, which is similar to what we’re doing now. They seem to be making it work, so it was cool to see that dynamic.”

*More happy tears ?* Here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of #DownHomeFab. ? >> https://t.co/uCTrdVQ1A3 pic.twitter.com/HRASCak8JG — HGTV (@hgtv) February 3, 2023

“We’ve always been fans of Chip and Joanna,” Cole added. “I feel like I relate to Chip a lot more because he’s goofy and out there and that’s exactly kind of how I am.”

“HGTV is always on our TV, even if it’s on in the background,” Chelsea said. “I just love any kind of TV that gives you that uplifting, happy feeling like a comfort TV show. That’s what we turn on here when we have our TV on.”

Down Home Fab airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.