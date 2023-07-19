Where is Maci Bookout's ex, Ryan Edwards, in 2023? Here's what to know about the controversial 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' star.

MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 is finally here, and fans get to see where Ryan Edwards is now. Edwards attained fame via MTV’s 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex, Maci Bookout. Unfortunately, many Teen Mom fans know him for his trouble with the law through the years. So, where is the reality TV star in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Where is Ryan Edwards in 2023?

With Ryan Edwards appearing in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, where is he now? Unfortunately, Ryan was recently sentenced to nearly a year in jail. It’s unclear when his prison sentence begins, but it seems it hasn’t started yet. He previously lived in a home he purchased for around $300,000 in Tennessee in 2019.

Ryan was arrested on April 7, 2023, for possessing a controlled substance, DUI, and violating his probation. Before that, the police arrested him in February 2023 for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. In March 2023 he was arrested again for violating an order of protection set against him by his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards. He appeared in court again on April 20, 2023. Ultimately, the harassment charges and the violation of his probation led him to a jail sentence.

A lawyer for the state condemned Edwards’ behavior after the April arrest. “He could’ve hit people,” the lawyer said, referring to Edwards driving under the influence of drugs, according to The Sun. “He’s a danger to himself and the public. His option is to get clean or die. There will be a request for more rehabilitation. The opportunity he had he squandered. That is disrespectful to the court and makes a mockery. She recommended 11 months and 29 days in prison.”

Maci Bookout McKinney showed support for her ex by showing up to one of his court hearings in June 2023. “As Bentley’s mom it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan, but Bentley as well,” she told The Ashely’s Reality Roundup.

He and Maci Bookout McKinney appear together in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2

Ryan Edwards will reportedly spend the next 11 months behind bars — but he’s still in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. He appears with Maci Bookout McKinney in a Tennessee restaurant last week, and they reportedly get along quite well.

“MTV was all over this,” a production source shared with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “With all of this drama happening, they wasted no time bringing him back and were surprised he agreed, actually.”

As for Ryan’s ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards, she reportedly isn’t filming the new season of the show. But it seems she feels better than ever with Ryan out of her life. “Mack’s back,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 15, 2023, with a black heart. “Thank you so much for your sweet messages! I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”

Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, also aren’t likely to make any appearances in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. Larry and Jen were reportedly fired by MTV in March 2021.

“We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry shared with The Sun at the time. While the firing seemed to stem from a confrontation they had with Maci, it appears they were able to repair their relationship with their grandson’s mother. Maci shared that she has a “cordial” relationship with Ryan’s parents.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

