‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for Allegedly Violating Order of Protection

Ryan Edwards, best known for his stint on MTV’s Teen Mom has been arrested. This marks the third time that the former reality TV show star has been arrested in the past six years. Back in 2018, he was arrested on a drug charge. Then, in 2019, he was arrested again for violating his probation. This time, however, Edwards was put behind bars for allegedly violating an order of protection.

What are the details surrounding the arrest of Ryan Edwards?

But just what is this order of protection that Edwards allegedly violated? The Teen Mom alum was to immediately vacate the premises of the home where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was living. According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by Times Free Press, the protection order was issued on February 9. Mackenzie alleged that Edwards posted scantily clad photos of her to his Instagram page without her consent and the order was issued. Ryan allegedly violated the issued protection when he contacted Mackenzie’s father informing him to let Mackenzie know that he’d be coming by her home to pick up his personal items.

The ‘Teen Mom’ alum’s wife, Mckenzie Edwards, accused him of assaulting her, so he is also facing harassment charges

When Ryan was arrested, it was also discovered that there was already a warrant out for his arrest. The warrant accused the Teen Mom alum of allegedly harassing his wife. According to court documents, as reported by Page Six, Mackenzie alleged that Ryan got violent with her and held a knife to her neck. The mom of two also alleged that Ryan threw menthol nicotine in her eyes when she tried to leave the premises with their two kids.

In addition to being arrested for alleged harassment and allegedly violating an order of protection, Ryan is also facing charges for alleged possession of paraphernalia and alleged possession of a controlled substance. Only time will tell what will become of Ryan. However, his personal journey will likely not be documented on Teen Mom. Ryan and his entire family were fired from the show back in March of 2021, and it doesn’t seem like any members of the Edwards family will be rejoining the show anytime soon.

Does Ryan have a relationship with his oldest son, Bentley, whom he shares with ‘Teen Mom’ star Maci Bookout?

Of course, with all the charges Ryan is facing, earning his spot back on Teen Mom is likely the least of his worries. But does Ryan still have a relationship with Maci Bookout or his eldest son Bentley Edwards? Back in September of 2022, Bookout told US Weekly that Ryan and Bentley “don’t have a relationship at all.” However, the mom of three has stated that the ball is in Ryan’s court should he want to pursue a relationship with Bentley. Hopefully, all of Ryan’s children and his wife are faring the best they can amid his most recent arrest.