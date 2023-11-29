Ryan Edwards was spotted out on the town with his new girlfriend, following his rehab stint. The couple's night ended early when they were kicked out for fighting.

Ryan Edwards has reemerged on social media after a string of legal troubles and a stint in rehab. Teen Mom fans are, understandably, concerned. Edwards, the father of Maci Bookout’s eldest son, Bentley, appeared in a spicy image on Instagram with his new girlfriend just before a video of him being booted from a bar emerged. According to several sources, Edwards was tossed from a Tennessee night spot following an altercation. Could it send him back to jail?

Ryan Edwards was tossed from a bar following a fight

The U.S. Sun obtained exclusive footage showing Ryan Edwards in a bar fight in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A source who spoke with the publication claims Edwards was in the bar with his new girlfriend when an argument between his love interest and another member of their group broke out.

Ryan Edwards| MTV’s Teen Mom via YouTube

In the video, Edwards is seen being pushed out of the bar by personnel while he objects. No footage of the actual altercation inside the establishment was shared. The source told the publication that Edwards’ partner was also escorted away from the night spot. The duo walked away together. It is unclear if they moved on to another bar or if they called it a night following the fight. Edwards has not commented on the situation.

Who is Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend?

Since fans were introduced to Ryan Edwards over a decade ago, he has had a few significant love interests. Edwards and Maci Bookout were high school sweethearts when they welcomed their son, Bentley, into the world. Now 15, Bentley has a complicated relationship with his father. Maci has since remarried and welcomed more children into her family.

Edwards was married to Mackenzie Standifer. The couple divorced amid Edwards’ continued substance abuse and legal issues. Standifer was granted an order of protection against Edwards following a slew of scare interactions. While she filed for divorce, it seems like Standifer wanted to give Edwards another shot. She was spotted visiting the troubled Teen Mom star at a halfway house in August, but she has not been spotted with him since. Standifer and Edwards share two children.

Edwards apparently has moved on to a new woman. While he has not officially announced his new relationship, Edwards has been spotted repeatedly with a woman named Amanda Conner. According to the U.S. Sun, the duo met in rehab and have been spending time together since early September. Conner is the woman that Edwards was with on the night of the bar fight.

Where does Ryan Edwards live right now?

Ryan Edwards might be out of jail, but he’s not living back at home. As a stipulation of his release, Edwards was sent to live at a sober living facility. A sober living facility is considered a step down from a locked rehab. Those living in sober housing are allowed to leave the grounds at will but must return home by a certain hour. They must participate in classes and other group therapies to remain in the facility. Residents are also subject to random drug and alcohol testing.

While it is unclear if Edwards was drinking during his night out, any drug or alcohol use could be problematic for him moving forward. Failure to stick to the court-mandated program could result in a prison sentence that spans years. Police were not called to the bar brawl.