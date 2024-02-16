Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, have secured a home together. Conner took to social media to share snaps of the setup process.

Ryan Edwards might have ongoing drama with the judicial system and his ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, but it’s not stopping him from making moves. Just weeks after Edwards allegedly sent threatening texts to his ex-wife, his new partner posted photos of their brand-new love nest. The former Teen Mom OG star and his partner, Amanda Conner, have taken the next step and secured living accommodations, but fans of the franchise have some questions.

Ryan Edwards moves in with new girlfriend

Ryan Edwards is moving on with his romantic life. While Edwards tries to keep it pretty lowkey on social media, his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, is happy to fill the world in on the goings-on in their life together. According to the Instagram Account, TM Chatter, Conner posted a series of photos showing off her new abode with Edwards.

In one picture, Edwards is seen hanging a new television. In another snapshot, Conner shows off her slipper-clad feet near a new coffee table and couch. The photos were captioned “Our new home” and included an anatomical heart emoji.

While Edwards was going to need to figure out his living arrangements sooner or later, Teen Mom fans have some questions about how the couple secured what appears to be a nice home. Several Reddit users theorize that Edwards’ parents are footing the bill, although that remains unsubstantiated.

How did Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner meet?

Mackenzie Standifer filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards in March 2023 while Edwards was working his way through the judicial system. The timing, apparently, was fortuitous. By the summer, Edwards had landed in a rehab facility and was enjoying the early moments of a new relationship. While it is unclear exactly how long Edwards and Conner have been a couple, they’ve been seeing each other since at least August.

According to the U.S. Sun, Edwards and Conner met while both were patients at a rehabilitation facility. An insider told the publication that Conner is “infamous” in the Chattanooga area. Allegedly, she landed in the same court-ordered rehab as Edwards for a variety of drug charges. Edwards was moved to a halfway house in August and continued his relationship with Conner. It is unclear when the former TV personality was released from a sober living facility.

Amanda Conner has been throwing shade at Mackenzie Standifer lately

While Conner is busy setting up her new home with Edwards, she’s been happy to take some time out of her schedule to throw shade at Mackenzie Standifer. Conner recently took to social media to defend Edwards. In a conversation posted to Reddit, Conner insists that her man is sober. She also claimed that Standifer is just a “typical depressed housewife.” She accused Standifer of keeping her two children with Edwards away from their father.

Previously, Standifer took to social media to toss out some criticisms of her own. She’s spoken openly about not communicating with Edwards, even regarding the two children she shared. She revealed that both Conner and Edwards claim it is “disrespectful” to their relationship for Standifer to have correspondence with Edwards.

It appears that Conner and Standifer have yet to meet. Standifer works as a medical sales rep. It is unclear if Conner or Edwards are currently employed.