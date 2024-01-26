'Teen Mom' star Mackenzie Standifer might've shaded Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Connor, on Instagram. Here's what she posted.

MTV’s Teen Mom fans know the saga between Ryan Edwards and his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer. Ryan attained fame with Maci Bookout, as they had their son, Bentley, while filming 16 and Pregnant. After their breakup, Ryan moved on with Mackenzie, and they had two children together. Now, Ryan reportedly has a new girlfriend — and Mackenzie appeared to shade the relationship on Instagram.

‘Teen Mom’ star Mackenzie Standifer seemingly posted a response to Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has a new girlfriend after Mackenzie Standifer. After Ryan completed 28 days in rehab, he was ordered to spend time at a halfway house. He reportedly met his new girlfriend, Amanda Connor, in rehab before heading to the halfway house in late 2023.

Ryan and Amanda are going strong in 2024. Amanda posted a clip to Instagram showing her and Ryan in the car together. The clip had “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur playing in the background. Amanda was in the passenger seat while Ryan drove.

Teen Mom fans noted what Amanda posted, as Ryan kept the relationship relatively close to the chest. It seems Mackenzie caught wind of the clip, too. Shortly after Amanda’s post, Mackenzie posted to her Instagram Stories, “Y’all check on your ex[es], this wind is blowing trash around,” according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. She then added, “This weather is crazy.”

Amanda and Ryan didn’t comment on the shade thrown by Mackenzie.

Amanda Connor threw shade at Mackenzie Standifer in the past

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Standifer filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards in 2023. While she and Ryan haven’t officially signed the paperwork to finalize the divorce proceedings, Ryan’s new girlfriend, Amanda Connor, has clarified that she and Ryan are together. Amanda has even thrown shade toward Mackenzie in past Instagram posts.

“Ryan’s almost ex-wife is a b****, she don’t know who she is f***ing with,” Amanda wrote, according to The Ashely’s Reality Roundup. “She’s just mad that Ryan wants me now and don’t want her whiny baby a** now post that for her dumb a** to see!!”

“Leave me the f*** alone I don’t play internet games,” Amanda continued.

While Amanda accused Mackenzie of trying to get back together with Ryan, Mackenzie reassured Teen Mom followers that there was no truth to the claim. But Mackenzie did tell The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that she hopes she and Ryan can return to speaking terms soon to co-parent effectively.

“We don’t speak because [Ryan and Amanda] feel it’s disrespectful toward their relationship,” Mackenzie said. “I hope eventually Ryan and I can reestablish communication so we can co-parent our kids.”

An insider called Amanda Connor ‘trouble’

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend, Amanda Connor, allegedly has a reputation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “Amanda is trouble,” an insider told The Sun. “She has been in and out of the system since she was old enough to catch a charge. She is not a good influence on Ryan.”

Amanda has a history of breaking the law. In May 2022, she was arrested “for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card,” according to In Touch. A police report stated she “was in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple food stamp cards and debit cards that belonged to other people.” Amanda was arrested again in July 2023 for a DUI.

Fans may also recall seeing Amanda on Jerry Springer in 2010. She went on the reality show to confront a friend about having sex with her boyfriend.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.