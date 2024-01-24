'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry admitted that she never planned on having so many kids in a new viral TikTok.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 showed fans Kailyn Lowry’s life after 16 and Pregnant. Kailyn has remained open with her followers regarding relationships, family, and children. Recently, she got candid about having twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kailyn then made a viral TikTok where she playfully admitted she “never would have planned” to be a mother of so many kids.

Kailyn Lowry admits she ‘never would have planned’ to be the mother of 7 kids in her viral TikTok

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the mother of seven children. She had her first son, Isaac, with Jo Rivera. Then, she had her second son, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin. Kailyn had Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez. Then, she had Rio with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Finally, she had twins with Elijah in late 2023.

Kailyn adores being a mother, but she can make fun of herself for having so many children. She posted a viral TikTok about being a “mom of seven.”

“I’m a mom of seven; of course, I’m going to sit in my car to have a moment of sanity,” she says to the camera while sitting in her car.

“I’m a mom of seven; of course, people are gonna say, ‘Kail, how the f*** do you do this?'”

Kailyn continues: “I’m a mom of seven; of course, I’m expected to be in five places at once.”

She continues by repeating, “I’m a mom of seven,” and listing various circumstances that make her life challenging. Kailyn mentioned difficulties in making dinner, breaking up fights, and planning a budget around expensive extracurricular activities.

Finally, Kailyn ends the TikTok with, “I’m a mom of seven. I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened, and I literally would not have it any other f***ing way, because I love being a mom of seven.”

Fans appeared supportive in the comments. “You’ve come a long way,” one fan wrote. “You’re an inspiration to so many people. I love your strength. You have a beautiful family.”

Kailyn Lowry from ‘Teen Mom 2’ | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star made it clear whether she wants more kids

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry adores her kids, and fans wondered whether she planned to have more with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kailyn announced on her podcast that she had her fallopian tubes removed after the twins were born, eliminating the possibility of a natural birth.

“So, I got a tubal [ligation],” Kailyn said on her podcast, Barely Famous. “They cut my tubes out. And I remember laying there, like, this is taking f***ing forever. And the whole time, I thought it was stuff that was related to [the baby]. I thought it was complications that she was having. But, it turns out, it just was taking what felt like forever cutting out my tubes.”

On the podcast, Kailyn touched on whether she wanted more children. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t have thoughts [of having more kids],” she said. “… Do I regret getting my tubes out? It’s just one of those things that’s, like, I didn’t know before I had seven kids how a person would know if they’re done having children. I spent so much time after Creed saying publicly, privately, in my own head, like, ‘I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I don’t want any more kids.’ But, I was trying to convince myself I didn’t want any more kids.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.