Kailyn Lowry has officially welcomed her sixth and seventh children. The twins were born via c-section. Lowry has yet to share their names.

Kailyn Lowry has officially announced the arrival of her twins. Lowry welcomed the twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. The duo announced their arrival on Lowry’s podcast, Barely Famous. While Lowry is famous for her role in Teen Mom 2, she has branched out from reality TV and now shares most of her special moments with fans on various podcasts. She announced her twin pregnancy on the same podcast back in October 2023.

Kailyn Lowry announces the arrival of her twins

Lowry admitted she was terrified at the idea of having a c-section despite understanding it had to be that way. Still, she wished she had more control over the entire process. During her special episode of Barely Famous, Lowry explained that she was hoping to hold off welcoming her twins until after midnight, and it’s for a bit of a strange reason.

Kailyn Lowry from ‘Teen Mom 2’ | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lowry said she hoped her new additions would be born on a “whole number.” Instead, the duo entered the world 20 minutes before her preferred date. Lowry did not share the twin’s exact birthday. She did, however, recount her terrifying experience of having a C-section. Lowry said she grew fearful the second she walked into the room. She recalled telling people that she didn’t like what was happening.

Eventually, the duo was born, but Lowry recalled the experience as terrifying and said she hated having so many people in the room for the birth of her children. Despite having given birth five other times, this was Lowry’s very first experience with a c-section, and it sounds like it is something she’d like to avoid in the future. Does that mean Lowry is done having kids with the arrival of babies #6 and #7?

Is Kailyn Lowry done having children?

Lowry offered fans a glimpse at her new additions in an Instagram post released at the same time as her podcast episode. While most users assumed the twins had already arrived, the post brought up more questions. The official announcement has some fans wondering about Lowry’s future family plans.

Kailyn Lowry and family | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lowry hasn’t decided that yet. In fact, she has been clapping back at Instagram followers who have commented about her family size. She recently joked that she would get “spayed” when she had triplets or quadruplets. She also lamented that she believed her only daughter needed a sister. Only time will tell if Lowry is done having children after seven.

Lowry welcomed her first son, Isaac Rivera, in 2010. Her sons, Lincoln Marroquin, Creed Lowry-Lopez, and Lux Lowry, followed. She secretly welcomed her fifth son, Rio Scott, in 2022. She only recently revealed his existence to Teen Mom 2 fans.