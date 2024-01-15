The former 'Teen Mom' star could continue to expand her family if a new Instagram Q&A is any indication.

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry had quite the comeback for a fan who asked if she was done having children. They used the word “spayed” to describe the end of the reality star’s childbearing years. Lowry teased during an Instagram Q&A that she may not be finished adding to her family.

Kailyn Lowry admits her family may not be done growing

Teen Mom star Kaitlyn Lowry, 31, is mother to five sons. Her children include 13-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 10-year-old Lincoln with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, and 1-year-old Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott, with whom she is currently expecting twins.

In an Instagram Q&A, the former MTV star revealed she may not be done adding to her family. Although she will soon be a mom of seven children under 13, Lowry’s clan could keep growing.

A fan asked Lowry, “When [you] getting spayed?” Being spayed is a term used for animals to make them unable to bear any children.

In response, she claimed, “Eh, maybe after I have triplets or quads.” It is unclear if she was serious or trying to shut down an insensitive fan.

Kailyn Lowry revealed her due date was the same day as her son Rio

Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed during her Barely Famous podcast that she discovered she was expecting twins during a birthday trip to Thailand earlier in 2023. Her twin pregnancy was confirmed just six weeks into her term.

“We got the same due date as Rio’s original due date. The same date, not a day off,” she said.

Lowry subsequently revealed that she is planning a scheduled cesarean section after complications in her pregnancy with Rio. “Very on brand for us. We’ll have Irish triplets, all born in the same month.”

Kailyn Lowry kept the birth of her son Rio a secret. It has not been revealed whether she has yet welcomed her twins.

Lowry previously said her family felt ‘complete’

Kailyn Lowry from ‘Teen Mom 2’ | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In November 2023, Kailyn Lowry discussed her family on her podcast Barely Famous. She then claimed she was done with “baby-making.”

“I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time, and I found out I was pregnant, and I couldn’t,” she recalls. “No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it.”

However, she continued, “It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”

“Now I feel like our family is complete — I won’t have anything missing. I won’t feel like, ‘What if we had another one?’ I’m excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I’m excited for that,” she concluded.