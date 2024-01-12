Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' fame explained that her 1-year-old son, Rio, was exposed to a virus while at the hospital. Here's what happened.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is known for sharing information about her personal life and family on her two podcasts. She has seven kids, recently giving birth to twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Unfortunately, Kailyn had a serious health scare with her young son, Rio. Here’s what happened when the Department of Public Health called her about his exposure to a virus.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry was warned that her 1-year-old son, Rio, was exposed to a rare virus

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a scary tale on her podcast, Coffee Convos. The reality star currently has seven kids (with twins reportedly recently born). She has Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin; Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez; and Rio, 1, and twins with current boyfriend Elijah Scott. On the podcast, Kailyn explained how she received a scary call from the Department of Public Health concerning Rio’s recent hospital stay.

“On Sunday, I get a call from the Department of Public Health letting me know that Rio was exposed to a certain virus, not COVID, at the hospital that implanted his tubes,” Kailyn explained. Rio was in the hospital to get tubes in his ears in late December 2023. Over a week after his hospital stay, Kailyn received the scary call.

“They said that he needed to isolate until Jan. 19,” she continued. By that point, Kailyn explained that Rio had been around the rest of her kids. She said she started “freaking out” and believing that Rio had symptoms of the virus. As a result, Kailyn had to keep her other kids home from school and couldn’t have childcare in her home until she had answers about her son’s condition.

Kailyn Lowry’s son was tested for ‘hours’ for the virus

The Teen Mom 2 star continued her tale about the virus on the Coffee Convos podcast. Kailyn Lowry told the Department of Public Health that she believed Rio had symptoms of the virus. They instructed her to return to the hospital for testing.

“Basically, what she made it sound like was I was going to literally go get the test and leave because of how highly contagious this virus was. … We end up being there for hours,” Kailyn continued. “Hours, because they want to monitor symptoms, they want to do this, they want to do that.”

The doctor told Kailyn that it looked like Rio had a positive case of the virus. “Now I’m s****ing my pants because my child has already been around people, and the Department of Public Health hasn’t told me, and this literally came from a hospital,” she added.

Thankfully, Kailyn received the results for Rio, and he was negative for the virus. “Even though he’s negative, he still has to quarantine,” she added. “So, anyways, it’s just been a f***ing nightmare.”

Her son was in the hospital in December 2023 to get tubes in his ears

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about Rio’s health struggles. Rio was born prematurely and spent eight weeks in the NICU. In December 2023, Kailyn asked her fans on Instagram for advice regarding what to do when Rio’s anesthesia wears off after getting tubes in his ears.

“Rio is getting tubes in his ears this morning,” she posted, according to The Sun. “What to expect after and did you do anything special when the anesthesia wore off?”

This hospital stay resulted in Rio’s virus exposure.

Before Rio headed to the hospital for tubes, Kailyn added that he had a “really bad case” of pink eye, along with three of her other kids. “Three of my kids are at the pediatrician this morning and Rio is at the hospital,” she continued on Instagram.

