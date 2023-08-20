'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry isn't going to get married again. She discussed her relationship with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, on her podcast and made it clear getting remarried would make her feel like a hypocrite.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is happy with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, but she isn’t particularly keen on getting remarried. The mother of four (or more, depending on who you ask) got honest about whether she would be walking down the aisle a second time. She is adamant that a second marriage isn’t in the cards for her, but she insists it has nothing to do with her latest beau. The reality TV personality and podcaster said she would see herself as a “hypocrite” if she said “I do” again.

Kailyn Lowry said she wouldn’t marry again because she’d be a hypocrite

Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah, is apparently ready to get married, but Lowry isn’t about to walk down the aisle. In a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry revealed that she wouldn’t get remarried because she’d feel like a hypocrite.

She delved into the topic further, revealing that her first marriage to Javi Marroquin soured her on the idea of getting married again, largely because she didn’t keep her vows. She seemed embarrassed to admit that she had a large wedding, wrote her own vows, and then failed to keep them. Because of her track record, she isn’t interested in giving it another go. Her ex, however, does not seem to feel the same way.

How long were Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin married?

Kailyn Lowry’s desire to not marry again is directly tied to her marriage to Javi Marroquin, but how long were they a couple? Marroquin and Lowry met in 2011 and married the following year. They hosted a larger wedding at a later date and welcomed their only child together in 2013. While the couple seemed to have great chemistry, their relationship was never smooth sailing.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry | Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Marroquin and Lowry clashed often, and their arguments could be explosive and cruel. Before they divorced in 2016, Lowey assaulted Marroquin, and he blamed her for a miscarriage. While they effectively co-parent their son, Lincoln Marroquin, the relationship has had many ups and downs. Sometimes the duo seems friendly and almost flirty; other times, they are publicly feuding on social media.

While Lowry isn’t interested in getting remarried, Marroquin very much is. He’s proposed to two different women since the end of his marriage to Lowry. The first was Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. Marroquin proposed to DeJesus after just a few months of dating. She declined the offer, and the pair broke up a short time later.

Shortly after getting rejected by DeJesus, Marroquin moved on to Lauren Comeau. The duo welcomed a son in November 2018, less than a year after his breakup from DeJesus. In June 2019, Marroquin proposed to Comeau, and she accepted. The pair still need to make it down the aisle, though. There have been several significant off periods and lots of drama in Marroquin and Comeau’s relationship.