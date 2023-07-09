Kailyn Lowry has four confirmed children, but 'Teen Mom' fans have been convinced she had a fifth baby and has been keeping it a secret. She might have just confirmed the rumors.

Kailyn Lowry pregnancy rumors are nothing new, but at the tail end of 2022, Teen Mom 2 fans felt fairly certain that Lowry was sporting a very obvious baby bump. Lowry never mentioned a pregnancy and didn’t show up with a surprise baby announcement either. As months passed with no news, fans largely let the rumor go. Still, a few remained convinced Lowry had welcomed a secret baby. They may have been correct. Last week, Lowry seemingly slipped up and confirmed the existence of her fifth child on her podcast. Baby Mamas, No Drama.

Kailyn Lowry accidentally mentions her fifth pregnancy on a recent podcast episode

Kailyn Lowry has seemingly gone to great lengths to hide her fifth child if a fifth child does exist. It’s been months of rumors, and Lowry has stayed silent through it all. That is, until now. On a recent Baby Mamas, No Drama episode, Lowry sat down to chat with Aurora Culpo about her reality TV fame.

Kailyn Lowry mentioned that she learned about the Culpo family when she caught their reality TV show while giving birth to one of her babies. The comment might seem like a throwaway mention, but it is important to Lowry’s family timeline. Aurora Culpo appears in the series The Culpo Sisters. The TLC series has only aired a single season so far, and it did not premiere in 2020 when Lowry was pregnant with her fourth child. The series debuted on Nov. 7, 2022.

TLC ordered a small first season because The Culpo Sisters was a brand-new series. In total, the freshman season included just six episodes, with the finale airing on Dec. 7. For Kailyn to have caught the show in the hospital, she would have had to give birth in November 2022, right around the time the fifth pregnancy rumors kicked into overdrive.

Who are Kailyn Lowry’s children?

Since Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t mentioned her big podcast slip-up, we’ll just have to wait for the big reveal of baby number 5. It seems inevitable that the reality TV star will have to address the slip-up, rumors, and potential fifth child at some point. After all, she shares photos of her children occasionally, so baby #5 is bound to pop up on social media eventually, if they do exist.

Kailyn Lowry and family | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lowry’s confirmed children are Isaac Rivera, 13. Isaac was born when Lowry was still a teen. His father is Jo Rivera. Lowry welcomed her second child, Lincoln Marroquin, with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2013. The couple split in 2016. In 2017, Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux Lowry. Her fourth son, Creedy Lowry, was born in 2020. Lowry’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez, is the father of both Lux and Creed.

If baby number 5 does exist, as Kailyn indicates, fans can’t help but speculate about the paternity. Kailyn has been spotted with a man named Elijah Scott since early 2022. Kailyn confirmed the relationship in April 2022. If Kailyn had a child in November or December 2022, Scott might be the father. It’s also possible he is not. We’ll only know if and when Lowry reveals baby number 5 to the world.