Kailyn Lowry has taken a lot of heat for her family planning. The Teen Mom 2 star has been dragged on social media multiple times over the years for having too many children by too many different fathers. Fans were incensed when she kept her fifth child a secret from social media for a year. Now, she’s getting slammed for quipping that she’d “get spayed” after she’s had quads or triplets. Followers aren’t convinced she is joking.

Kailyn Lowry jokes about having triplets or quads

Kailyn Lowry is clapping back at snarkers, but her social media followers think there is a ring of truth to what she says. Recently, Lowry took to Instagram to answer fan questions. One fan asked the mother of seven when she was getting “spayed.” She was quick to clap back, quipping that she would consider it after she’s had triplets or quads.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced a twin pregnancy in November 2023. While she did announce the pregnancy and the gender of her youngest children, she’s been pretty secretive otherwise.

Lowry has yet to reveal that she’s given birth to her twins, although insiders told the U.S. Sun that the mother of seven welcomed her newest son and first daughter before 2023 was over. Lowry is still acting like she is waiting on her latest arrivals, and fans just can’t seem to figure out why.

Lowry shares her son, Rio, and the twins with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. She shares two other children with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and one with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She shares her eldest child, Isaac, with her high school sweetheart, Jo Rivera.

Fans don’t think Lowry was kidding about having triplets

Lowry’s snarky replies don’t always sit right with fans. This one was the same. While the mom of seven was being sarcastic when she said she’d get “spayed” after welcoming triplets or quads, not all followers think she was joking. Plenty of Teen Mom 2 viewers wouldn’t put it past Lowry, and even more who think she’s irresponsible enough with her family planning that she might actually make it happen.

Lowry is the teen mom from the franchise with the most kids, and it doesn’t seem like she’s totally against the idea of having more. In fact, Lowry recently revealed that she thinks her only daughter needs a sister, and she seems open to the idea of making that happen. If that comes in the form of another pregnancy with multiples, surely Lowry would welcome it.