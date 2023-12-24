Javi Marroquin and fiance, Lauren Commeau shared some big news ahead of the new year. The couple will spend the first half of 2024 preparing for a baby girl.

The Teen Mom 2 family is growing. This time, Kailyn Lowry isn’t adding to the list of new babies. Someone in her social circle is, though. Javi Marroquin has announced that he’s expecting his second child with fiancée Lauren Comeau. The couple will be welcoming a daughter in the summer, according to a recent announcement.

Javi Marroquin is about to become a girl dad

Javi Marroquin doesn’t have experience with a daughter yet, but he will soon. The father of two just announced via Instagram that he’s expecting a baby girl with his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, sometime in the summer. Little else is known about the upcoming arrival, but Marroquin seems ready to embrace all the girl-dad vibes.

The big news comes after Kailyn Lowry, Marroquin’s ex-wife, announced her own surprise pregnancy with twins. Lowry has since welcomed one boy and one girl. Marroquin and Lowry welcomed one son together, Lincoln Marroquin before they divorced. Comeau and Marroquin are already the parents of five-year-old Eli Marroquin.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have had a rocky relationship

While Marroquin and Comeau are thrilled to welcome a new baby, Teen Mom 2 fans are concerned about the nature of the couple’s relationship. Marroquin and Comeau have had an extremely rocky relationship, dotted with a series of breakups and cheating allegations. The couple first got together in the summer of 2017 and dated briefly. They called it quits because of the distance after just a few months. Marroquin didn’t stay single for long, though. He quickly moved on to Breana DeJesus, who briefly appeared on Teen Mom 2 alongside Marroquin’s ex, Kailyn Lowry.

Marroquin and DeJesus were together for just a few months when he suddenly broke up with her. DeJesus said Marroquin ended the relationship because he wanted to “wife” her. Marroquin cited other concerns for the end of the relationship.

Following his brief romance with DeJesus, Marroquin hooked back up with Comeau, and the duo continued their romance. Comeau even moved to be closer to Javi. They announced their first pregnancy in May 2018, just a few months after confirming they had gotten back together. Drama ensued in 2019 over a cheating scandal, and the couple seemed to call it quits in 2020 after drama involving Lowry.

Marroquin and Comeau were spotted together here and there in 2022 but only announced they were back together this year. Still, the sudden baby news seems fast, considering the rocky nature of their partnership. Kailyn Lowry has yet to comment on Marroquin’s big news.