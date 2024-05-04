Kardashian-Jenner fans think Kris Jenner uses Ozempic for weight loss. Here's what a nutritionist said about the side effects post-menopause.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for their strict diet and exercise routines, but fans of the family suspect Kris Jenner is taking Ozempic for weight loss. The drug is approved for Type 2 diabetes treatment, but celebrities are reaping its weight-loss benefits as a primary side effect. A nutritionist suggests Jenner takes Ozempic, but it might be putting her “body at greater risk” due to her age.

Kris Jenner may be risking her health by using Ozempic after menopause, a nutritionist says

Kris Jenner’s recent weight loss has made fans question whether the star is taking Ozempic. Nutritionist Rania Batayneh spoke to The Sun about Jenner’s look, and she suggested that Jenner used filler to offset any gauntness caused by the drug.

“In her photos, it appears that Kris has used filler to offset the possible volume loss experienced by her rapid weight loss,” Batayneh told The Sun. “This is also common among people who use Ozempic. Rapid weight loss changes how much collagen the body produces, which can lead to further wrinkles. Turning to fillers can alleviate concerns about facial volume loss.”

Jenner hasn’t mentioned using Ozempic. Batayneh added that if Jenner is attaining rapid weight loss with the drug, she may be putting her health at risk due to her post-menopausal age.

“If you are postmenopausal and losing weight rapidly, you are putting your body at greater risk,” Batayneh added. “Rapid weight loss, as seen in individuals using weight loss injections, can lead to muscle loss, which results in weak bones. But in your 60s, you are losing muscle naturally over time. Rapid weight loss puts you at a higher risk of significant muscle loss.”

The nutritionist added that Jenner should eat “a certain amount of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats” to stay healthy as she ages. ” … In one’s 60s, adequate vitamin D intake becomes particularly important.”

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian mentioned Ozempic on ‘The Kardashians’

None of the Kardashian-Jenners have admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss. However, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian once mentioned the drug in an episode of The Kardashians in late 2023.

The scene, outlined by Hello!, begins with Jenner and Kardashian sitting outside. Kardashian eats mandarin oranges. “Are you stealing my snacks again?” Jenner asks Kardashian. “You are really addicted to these little oranges.”

“Oh, is that a problem, too?” Kardashian says.

“No, I think it’s great that that is your snack,” Jenner adds.

The conversation shifts to Kardashian and Jenner discussing the size of the tiny mandarin oranges. “Do they come this small, or do we do something?” Jenner asks.

Kardashian says, “What, you think they’re on Ozempic?”

“Probably,” Jenner says with visible discomfort.

The ‘momager’ discussed her exercise routine in the past

Kris Jenner may never admit whether she uses Ozempic for weight management. However, she’s discussed her diet and exercise routine in the past. In 2020, Jenner discussed her healthy habits in an Instagram clip for Khloé Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American.

“Get a lot of sleep and really take care of yourself,” Jenner said. “I think the more that I work out, and stay strong, and stretch and do all the things that they’ve been telling me to do for decades, the stronger I feel, so the better I work.”

Jenner added that she finds herself needing more sleep as she ages. In the morning, she does Pilates or hops on the treadmill for cardio. She also noted that she never stops working. “I think if I go to sleep, I’m working in my sleep,” she said.

One thing’s for sure — Jenner doesn’t like going through menopause. “Menopause is a b****! Let me just start with that!” she told Vogue in 2018.