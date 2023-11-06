Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy with twins in October. Sources claim she's already welcomed the duo, which includes her very first daughter.

Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancies have been controversial, to say the least. That’s why the Teen Mom 2 star opted not to make an announcement when she welcomed her fifth baby last year. There are more members of the family to announce now. According to several reports, Kailyn Lowry has officially welcomed twins with her long-term boyfriend, Elijah Scott. There is apparently some extra special news to go along with the announcement. Lowry is reportedly now the mother of six boys and one baby girl.

Kailyn Lowry announced that she was pregnant with twins last month

Kailyn Lowry shocked the world when she announced, rather casually, that she was pregnant with twins. The Teen Mom 2 star has been notoriously quiet about her family in recent years, refusing to even acknowledge her fifth child, who was allegedly born less than a year ago. To say the announcement came as a shock is an understatement. Still, it’s understandable. Followers have criticized Lowry for her family planning.

Now, it looks like Lowry and her longtime boyfriend waited until the last possible moment to announce their upcoming arrivals. If reports are true, Lowry has given birth less than two weeks after sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

Reports suggest Kailyn Lowry has officially given birth

It appears that Lowry waited until the last minute to announce her pregnancy. According to several reports, Lowry and Scott have officially welcomed the twins into their family. On Nov. 3, the U.S. Sun spoke with two people close to Lowry who confirmed that the twins had officially arrived.

They did not share many details but did note that the couple’s new additions are a boy and a girl. That means Lowry is the mother of six boys and one girl. She has not announced the birth or the names of her children on social media just yet. Still, she has been active on Instagram despite rumors that she has already given birth.

When were her other children born?

Kailyn Lowry became a teen mom in January 2010 when she welcomed her first son, Isaac Rivera. Lowry was a high school senior when Isaac was born. His father, Jo Rivera, appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom with Lowry for a while.

Lowry and her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, welcomed their son, Lincoln Marroquin, in 2013. Kailyn and Javi finalized their divorced in 2017. In 2017, Lowry gave birth to Lux Lopez. In 2020, she announced the birth of Creed Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry with sons | MTV/YouTube

While Lowry kept the birth of her fifth son, Rio, under wraps, she did hint at his arrival a few times in recent history. A baby was heard crying in a social media upload. During an episode of Baby Mamas, No Drama, Lowry told Aurora Culpo that she enjoyed her family’s reality TV show while giving birth. The Culpo sister’s reality show has only aired one season. It premiered in 2022.

Whether Lowry announces her new arrivals and their names any time soon is anyone’s guess. Followers should keep an eye on social media, though.