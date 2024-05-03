Kyle Richards Addresses Rumors About Her Involvement in Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Kyle Richards addresses the rumor that her reluctance to discuss her relationship with Morgan Wade has led to tension with Bravo executives. She still has not decided if she'll return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans might have watched the season 13 finale just a month ago, but they are already focused on season 14. While Bravo is making various cast changes, most fans are watching Kyle Richards. The last remaining original housewife insists that she has not decided if she’ll return for season 14 of the series, and rumor has it she was issued an ultimatum over a rumored romance. Richards addressed the rumor recently.

Kyle Richards denies rumors that Bravo is forcing her to make a big choice

Kyle Richards admits that her involvement in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still up in the air. She insists it has absolutely nothing to do with an ultimatum issued by Bravo, though. Last month, the Daily Mail spoke with an alleged insider. The insider claimed Bravo told Richards she could either feature her romance with Morgan Wade or lose her spot on the series she helped launch.

Kyle Richards | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In her recent Amazon Live appearance, Richards answered fan questions. One commenter asked Richards if the network had threatened her spot on the series if she refused to go public with her rumored romance. Richards was quick to answer the question. She insisted that it could not possibly be true because she had not yet decided if she wanted to return for another season of the show. She posited that the network couldn’t have issued such a threat if she had personally not decided if she wanted to participate.

Richards expertly avoided all talk of Morgan Wade and the rumored romance. Neither Wade nor Richards have confirmed they are a couple. Richards has vehemently denied the rumors, insisting she and the country music star are just good friends.

Why won’t Kyle Richards commit to the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

If Richards is to be believed, there shouldn’t be any bad blood between the reality TV star and the network that made her famous. So, if everything is fine, why isn’t Richards willing to commit herself to another season? Richards insists that nothing has changed and that her lack of commitment is nothing new.

In March, Richards told Extra that her decision to rejoin the cast for season 14 would be a “last-minute decision.” She claims that this year is not unique. She told the outlet that she always decides whether she wants to return just before filming is set to start. Richards said she bases her decision on how she’s feeling in the moment. While this wishy-washy attitude is not new, Richards did admit that the upcoming season will be especially complicated. She noted that she’s been under the microscope a bit more than usual and doesn’t feel completely comfortable with it.

Bravo has not announced a premiere date for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It is unlikely that fans will see a new season until 2025, though. It is unclear when filming will begin and when Richards will make the final call.