Season 14 of ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Will Bring Big Changes to the Cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired its season 13 reunion just four weeks ago, but fans are already looking forward to what is to come in season 14. While the famed Bravo show remains beloved among franchise fans, season 14 will look much different than previous incarnations of the series. A serious cast shakeup is occurring.

Crystal Kung Minkoff leaves ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Crystal Kung Minkoff is the latest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to depart the series. She announced that she would not return for season 14 on April 15 via Instagram. While Kung Minkoff didn’t explain the reason for her departure, it doesn’t sound like she was the one who made the call. In her announcement, she stated that she was honored to be on the series and felt blessed each time she was invited back. Kung Minkoff insists this isn’t the last that fans have seen of her.

Kung Minkoff departed from the series just weeks after the reunion aired. She isn’t the only housewife who appears to be taking her leave from the show. There seem to be more cast shakeups in the works. In March, it was announced that Annemarie Wiley would not return after spending just a half-season on the series. Wiley was introduced in season 13.

Wiley shared the news via Instagram and made it clear that leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was not her decision. She lamented that she made “rookie” mistakes and that fans never saw the “real” her on the show because she did what she was asked to do and nothing more.

While Wiley was an interesting addition to the series, fans are more focused on whether Kyle Richards will return. Extra caught up with Kyle Richards last month, and she revealed that she’s not yet committed to season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said she’ll be making a “last-minute decision” this time. Richards’ departure would be a huge loss for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. She is the last original cast member left on the series.

Several former stars and new faces are interested in starring in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While Kung Minkoff and Wiley are out and Richards is mulling over her decision, a few familiar faces apparently have some interest in returning. One big-name star has even publicly expressed her desire to show up on reality TV.

According to Deadline, Kathy Hilton is considering a return to the series, although not in a main cast member role. Hilton has appeared sporadically as a guest and “friend.” Denise Richards also claims she’s willing to consider a return after spending two seasons as a main cast member and another two seasons as a guest. Denise Richards most recently appeared as a guest star in season 13.

Even Bette Midler is interested in getting involved in the action. On March 30, Midler took to Twitter to express an interest in joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said she’d be interested despite never having watched the show. She joked, ” I am in the mood to talk some s**t. And to get paid for it?” While Midler might have been joking, Andy Cohen is on board.

If Midler doesn’t work out, Tori Spelling is always an option. Spelling has made it clear that she’d jump at the chance to join the Bravo series. Apparently, Bravo isn’t interested in her. Her life may be more interesting with her pending divorce and new romance now, though.