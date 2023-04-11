‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13 Cast: Who Will Replace Lisa Rinna?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is, by far, one of the most entertaining reality TV shows currently on the air. And since it’s kicking off its 13th season, it’s safe to say there are plenty of fans who still love all the drama, glitz and glamour, and plot twists it entails. Unfortunately, season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be down one key cast member: Lisa Rinna.

Rinna was on the show for 8 seasons before announcing she would not be returning for a 9th, sparking all kinds of rumors about contract negotiations and conflicts. But most importantly, fans are dying to know who will replace such an iconic part of the cast.

Why isn’t Lisa Rinna returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Lisa Rinna | Emma McIntyre/Staff

As soon Rinna announced she would not be returning for the 13th season of RHOBH, rumors started swirling. Man fans initially assumed it was about money and contract negotiations. But Rinna soon cleared the air and said that it wasn’t.

Rinna said she loved filming the show but didn’t enjoy the edited version that made it on air. She specifically referred to a season 12 edit. It seemed to show Kathy Hilton in a more favorable light and wasn’t as two-sided as Rinna would have liked. Still, she had positive things to say:

“This is the longest job I have had in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said after confirming her departure. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Who is Lisa Rinna’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ replacement?

Of course, when one cast member leaves the show, another soon takes her place. While Bravo hasn’t announced Rinna’s replacement, rumor has it that Annemarie Wiley will be stepping into her stilettos in season 13.

Wiley recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram that appears to have been taken before filming, with the caption: “Step outside of your comfort zone. Try new things. Don’t turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all” The photo was liked by a number of RHOBH cast members, including Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards.

Who is Annmarie Wiley?

Newest @Bravo housewife Annmarie Wiley is joining #RHOBH We love to see it ❤️✊??? pic.twitter.com/Kgt9w4RwX4 — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) March 29, 2023

Wiley, 40, is the wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley. She has four children (including her husband’s 24-year-old daughter from a previous relationship), and she is a nurse anesthesiologist by day.

“She’s hilarious,” an insider told People. “She’s got such a lovable personality, lives an active, full life and is married to a great husband with an adorable family life. She’s a hard-working mom. She’s going to be a great fit.”

Season 13 will be a shake-up

Rinna isn’t the only one who won’t be returning for the show’s next season. Diana Jenkins, who is pregnant with her second child, also announced her departure, saying that her pregnancy is considered high-risk. We’ll also see cameos from several familiar faces, including Denise Richards, Kim Richards, and Camille Grammer.

With any luck, Wiley will be able to go public with her announcement soon.