On Monday, Crystal Kung Minkoff announced on Instagram that she was leaving 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after three seasons.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, much to the disappointment of her husband, Rob Minkoff.

After Crystal revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to the Bravo reality series for season 14, Rob shared his own reaction to the news. He hinted that his absence from the show would deprive viewers of some quality content.

Rob Minkoff planned to ‘bring it’ on the next season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“And I was really planning to “bring it” this season,” Rob commented on his wife’s April 15 Instagram post, where she announced she was exiting RHOBH after three seasons.

Crystal and Rob made their RHOBH debut in season 11. One of Rob’s most memorable moments on the show came in season 12, when he showed off his dance moves at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party. And at the end of season 13, he engaged in some classic Housewives pot-stirring when he speculated about who might have leaked the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation to the press. (His theory? It was Morgan Wade, whom Kyle was rumored to be dating.)

Several fans said they’d be sad not to see more of Rob, who is an animator and director of movies such as The Lion King and Stuart Little, and his relationship with Crystal.

“Hip Hop Rob is my FAVORITE,” one wrote in response to his comment.

“We truly lost,” wrote another.

“​​Each season we have gotten to know your family more & it is a huge loss for RHOBH,” chimed in another fan. “Loved you and Crystal being authentic and I hope to see more of you guys on another platform.

Crystal Hung Minkoff says it’s ‘bittersweet’ to be leaving ‘RHOBH’

In her video announcing her exit, Crystal said it was “very bittersweet” to be leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Never did I think I’d be asked to do the show in a million years,” she said.

Crystal was the first Asian housewife on RHOBH, “which was a lot of weight on my shoulders,” she said. “I have since really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people.”

The Bravo star also said she was touched by the connections she made with the show’s viewers.

“I just want to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope I have been for you,” she went on to say, referencing her stories about her eating disorder and her father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“This is not goodbye. This is see you soon,” Crystal added. “I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon … more to come. I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is streaming on Peacock.

