Candiace Dillard Bassett wqn't be back for season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.' She said she is taking a break to explore other oppurtunities. She did not elaborate.

Candiace Dillard Bassett is bidding farewell to Bravo fans. The The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member just announced that she has made the decision not to return to the controversial series for its ninth season. While Dillard Bassett is not an original cast member, she has been amazing to watch since her arrival in season 3. So, why did she decide to walk away from the show?

Candiace Dillard Bassett departs from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ after six seasons

Candiace Dillard Bassett shocked fans with an unexpected announcement this week. The The Real Housewives of Potomac star told People she had decided to leave the series behind now that season 8 has wrapped. Dillard Bassett told the publication she was leaving the reality TV series behind to explore other opportunities. She thanked fans for their support but failed to explain what opportunities she would be moving on to. The news comes after a particularly explosive season that found Dillard Bassett at odds with several other cast members.

Candiace Dillard Bassett | Aliah Anderson/WireImage

According to People, Bravo had nothing to do with the decision. The publication spoke with a source close to the production who said Dillard Bassett was not asked to leave the show; rather, the decision was completely on her.

The insider’s words could mean good things for her future in the series. While Dillard Bassett isn’t interested in continuing on the show right now, she didn’t say she was entirely done. Instead, she called the departure a “break.” That suggests she could come back. There is a precedent for it. Plenty of cast members from The Real Housewives franchise have taken breaks only to return in later seasons.

These ‘Real Housewives’ cast members have returned after breaks

If Dillard Bassett does return, she would not be the first housewife to take a break, whether for a single season or multiple seasons. Over the years, the The Real Housewives franchise has seen plenty of cast members walk away, only to return later. NeNe Leakes walked away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 7. She returned a few seasons later before departing the heavily discussed show again. Shereé Whitfield has left and returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as well.

Andy Cohen and Nene Leakes | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Bethenny Frankel became a star on The Real Housewives of New York but left the series after three seasons. She took several seasons off but did return, only to walk away again. It looks like Frankel has completely fractured her relationship with Bravo now, though. The Real Housewives of Orange County has seen several cast members leave and return. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is familiar with full-time cast members departing the series only to be pulled back in, too. Whether or not Dillard Bassett will join the ranks of cast members who returned to the series after a departure remains to be seen.