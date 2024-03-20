The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' coordinated in glam, all-black ensembles for the upcoming season 8 reunion on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 reunion is almost here, and Bravo is revealing all the ladies’ looks for the big event.

The show’s cast looked glamorous in coordinated black ensembles. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim all donned sleek dresses with eye-catching accessories for the reunion, which kicks off March 31.

[L-R] Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ | Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Gizelle strutted her stuff in a slinky floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit for the season 8 reunion. She told Bravo her look was “mob wife-inspired.”

“I just thought I might move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife,” she said.

The inspiration for fellow cast member Ashley’s gown came from the world of fine art. She explained that her dress by designer Riley Knoxx was inspired by John Singer Sargent’s 1884 painting “Portrait of Madame X,” which hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ashley paired the gown with a pair of sheer black gloves.

“I’m in a league of my own — I think the other ladies feel the same,” Ashley said.

[L-R] Robyn Dixon; Nneka Ihim of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ | Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Robyn wanted to make sure her all-black look was “edgy,” not “boring.” She found what she was looking for in her outfit, which featured fabric draped over spandex boots.

Meanwhile, for her dress, new cast member Nneka, a first-generation Nigerian immigrant, went with a figure-hugging gown from Nigerian designer Xtrabridelagos.

[L-R] Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ | Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Wendy’s black velvet dress by Ann Usman featured contrasting white sleeves and a white train. She paired it with an eye-catching, jewel-encrusted necklace. “We are giving art gallery, we are giving art museum, we are giving chic, we are giving very classic,” she told Bravo.

For her reunion look, Mia opted for a sculptural, shoulder-baring gown with cutouts and a long train by Nneka C. Alexander.

[L-R] Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ | Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Candiace’s daring strapless dress from Katya Suzdaleva featured a thigh-high slit and sheer lace skirt.

Finally, Karen wowed in a black dress with a gray bodice by Toni Maticevski. It was meant to evoke a “powerfully, elegant, modern woman,” according to Bravo.

Bravo has also shared the seating chart for the RHOP reunion. Mia and Karen have scored the coveted first chair spots. Next to Mia on Andy’s left are Candiace, Wendy, and Ashley. Next to Karen on Andy’s right are Gizelle, Robyn, and Nneka.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

