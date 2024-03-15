Wendy Osefo and Quad Webb were in New York City for an upcoming appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

These Bravolebrities are bringing the glam. Wendy Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Quad Webb of Married to Medicine served up runway-ready looks on March 13 in New York City as they arrived for a taping of Watch What Happens Live. They’ll appear on the March 17 episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show.

Wendy Osefo is seen outside “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on March 13, 2024 in New York City. | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wendy, who joined RHOP in season 5, wowed in a long purple gown with a daring cut-out bodice as she headed into the NYC studio for the WWHL taping.

Wendy Osefo | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Bravo star accessorized with a pair of chunky bracelets and glittering rings. She carried all her must-haves in a large Fendi tote, which retails for $3,190.

Wendy Osefo | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The host of The Dr. Wendy Show, which launched in November 2023 and streams on YouTube, waved to fans before she headed inside to chat with Andy.

Quad Webb is seen outside “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on March 13, 2024 in New York City. | Raymond Hall/GC Images

For her Watch What Happens Live visit, Quad donned a Barbie-pink, halter-neck jumpsuit. The OG Married to Medicine star has appeared on the show since it premiered in 2012.

Quad Webb | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Despite a tumultuous season 10 of Married to Medicine – including the unexpected addition of her ex-husband’s new fiancée LaTeasha Lunceford to the cast – Quad was all smiles on Wednesday in the Big Apple.

Quad’s cheerful demeanor was a far cry from her on-stage tears during part 1 of the recent Married to Medicine Season 10 reunion. As she and fellow cast member Dr.Simone Whitmore unpacked some of their friendship drama (including Simone’s role in getting Quad uninvited from the season 10 Napa trip), Simone mentioned that she’d reached out to Quad after her three-year-old niece died. Quad broke down crying as she asked Simone not to bring up the painful incident. However, by the end of the episode, it seemed they’d mended fences. (Part three of the Married to Medicine Season 10 reunion airs Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.)

Meanwhile, the next episode of RHOP will see Wendy preparing to launch her new talk show. But shooting the pilot is more costly than she expected.

“The budget is gone,” she confesses in a clip from the episode (via Bravo), which airs March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. “We have exceeded the 20K budget.”

Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays-Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

