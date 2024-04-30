A body language expert is revealing at what point during his royal wedding the Prince of Wales was able to shake some of his nerves and let loose.

Many people experience wedding-day jitters when they are about to tie the knot, and Prince William is no different.

The future king married the Princess of Wales (then known as Kate Middleton) on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey as millions of people around the world tuned in to watch the royal wedding. Looking back at footage from that day, a body language expert observed that William appeared pretty “anxious” and pointed out exactly when the prince was able to settle down and “let himself go.”

Body language expert recalled how ‘nervous’ Prince William looked on his wedding day

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton is sharing what he noticed Prince William doing on his wedding day that showed he was “nervous.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Westminster Abbey following their wedding ceremony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo Stanton explained: “When William arrived at Westminster Abbey, you could sense he was really nervous as he was wringing his hands together. It’s quite a natural response for a wedding day, with most people feeling nervous or anxious. You could see his heart was racing and he was wringing his hands together, which are both gestures of feeling apprehensive.

“As he was standing at the altar, William went on to flash signals of fear, which is understandable given the world’s eyes were on him. He was clearly happy in the moment, but internally his emotions were all over the place. He even bit his lips a few times, which is known for being a reassurance gesture.”

According to the expert, Kate, on the other hand, didn’t look nervous at all.

“In contrast, Kate was extremely calm and collected,” Stanton said. “She was very similar to the confident Kate that we see now. As the ceremony went on, it’s clear that she gave strength to William and built up his confidence. His emotions were initially quite high and he was full of nerves, but he soon relaxed with Kate by his side.”

When the ‘anxious’ prince ‘allowed himself to let go’

Prince William and Kate Middleton waved to the crowds below from the Buckingham Palace balcony following their royal wedding | John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Stanton revealed that the moment Prince William finally started to relax that day and “let himself go” was when he stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his bride.

“As they left Westminster Abbey in the carriage, Kate was beaming, seemed very confident, and showed genuine happiness,” Stanton recalled. “William still looked slightly nervous and appeared in absolute awe. He was clearly taking in the enormity of it all and what had happened. Even back then, Kate was extremely strong in terms of being more resilient and confident as a person in public.

“It was only during the couple’s kiss at Buckingham Palace when William allowed himself to let go and embrace the day with confidence. He had a beaming smile of happiness and joy, which was genuine as we saw the whole face engaged. Again, Kate took in her stride and didn’t appear fazed. Even though William has developed a great deal of self-assurance over the years, he’s always looked to Kate for support. She is his rock and she is always someone who he can rely on to help boost his confidence levels.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.