‘RHOP’: Wendy Osefo’s Mom Asked Why ‘the Hell’ She Wanted Karen Huger’s Business Advice

The Real Housewives of Potomac features a cast of OGs that have been a part of the show since its premiere in 2016 such as Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon, as well as recent additions including political commentator Wendy Osefo. One interaction Osefo had with Huger drew a less-than-enthused response from Osefo’s own mother.

Wendy Osefo joined ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ in 2020

Since its premiere in 2016, The Real Housewives of Potomac has added some new faces to its cast. Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton have joined the show in recent years and incorporated themselves into the lives of the other Housewives.

Wendy Osefo joined the series in its fifth season, which aired in 2020. Osefo came to the show as a political commentator and public affairs expert. In 2016, Osefo became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in public affairs and community development from Rutgers University, Camden; her dissertation was titled Engaging low-income parents in schools: beyond the PTA meeting.

In addition to juggling appearing on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Osefo also spends her time as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education.

Wendy Osefo got business advice from Karen Huger, much to the chagrin of her mother

In a February 2023 interview on the Reality with the King podcast, Osefo spoke about how The Real Housewives of Potomac has changed since the show’s first season, and since she joined. She also spoke about a moment on screen that didn’t exactly go over well with her mom.

In one scene, Osefo meets with the Grande Dame, Karen Huger, to ask for business advice.

“Even my mom called me about that scene, and my sister,” Osefo admitted. “My mom was like, ‘Not you talking to Karen … What the hell you need Karen’s advice for?'”

“She said more, but you know I ain’t gonna say,” she added. “You know my momma. She doesn’t hold her tongue about nothing or no one.”

Osefo was born in Nigeria and grew up in Maryland. In September 2022, she released a memoir, Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing. The book was centered around her mother’s strength as she came to America with very little and dreams of raising her family in the land of opportunity. In addition to detailing her mother’s resilience, Osefo also reflected on living up to her mother’s expectations.

Karen Huger has her own businesses

Given Karen Huger’s many business ventures, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Osefo wanted to go to her for advice on products and business deals. Huger sells a variety of offerings for consumers including perfume and candles through her company La’Dame Fragrance, as well as mugs, wigs and more.

