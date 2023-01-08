‘RHOP’: Mia Thornton Blames Throwing Drink on Wendy Osefo on Alcohol

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is midway finished, but the biggest shock this season has been Mia Thornton getting physical with Wendy Osefo. The newbie threw a drink in Osefo’s face during a heated verbal chat. Now, Thornton says alcohol played a factor in her actions.

Mia Thornton throws a drink in Wendy Osefo’s face

Thornton and Osefo’s issues had nothing to do with Thornton. While on a girl’s trip to Miami to celebrate Karen Huger’s birthday, Thornton called up Peter Thomas and gave him a heads up of the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach restaurant. During the call, Thomas tells Thornton that he has “beef” with Osefo. His issue with Thronton stemmed from a potential joint restaurant venture stalling. Thornton confronted Osefo about it at dinner.

Confused, Osefo questions why Thornton is so invested in her business with Thomas. Shade is thrown between the two women about why Osefo doesn’t have “beef” with men other than her husband. Thornton is somehow triggered and aggressively throws a drink in Osefo’s face after becoming upset by a comment Osefo made about how they differ in their communication styles in their marriages. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon sided with Thornton, and Osefo never physically retaliated.

She blames alcohol and stress for her actions

While Thornton’s co-stars seemingly instigated the fight to escalate further, viewers were pissed. Many anticipate an epic reunion with Cohen holding her and the instigators accountable for the physical violence. Thornton didn’t apologize to Osefo on the show, despite Osefo apologizing for the harsh words she used about her marriage after she had a drink thrown at her. In fact, Thornton even tried her hardest to isolate Osefo from the rest of the group.

Fans are still flabbergasted by Thornton’s actions. One Instagram user recently commented on the matter. “Anyway, the girls must’ve been pretty tipsy. But I didn’t like the way they solo out Wendy like how she was being treated should’ve been swept under the rug.. had to get that off my chest.. lol back to watching the show…” she wrote, Urban Belle Mag reports.

Thornton says the fan is correct. “Sis, I was tipsy, tired and spread thin. I really didn’t care what dealings they had for real, as you can see no one cared past that night. It really wasn’t that serious. Literally told Wendy that day I love her and we need to get the kids together! It was a weak moment,” she wrote back.

She seemingly considered quitting the show as a result of the backlash

Fans were outraged by Thornton’s actions, and even more so that many cast members made excuses for her resorting to physical violence. The backlash was swift. In a caption on an IG post, she wrote via her Instagram Stories: “For the sake of my children, my family, friends, staff, and business partners. I have to move on.” It’s seemingly her announcement that she’s quitting the show after the ordeal. She shared the same post on her general page, captioning the post: “Next chapter…”