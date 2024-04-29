Find out what some royal commentators are saying about Prince Harry's upcoming U.K. trip without Meghan and those reports that the Invictus Games Foundation was looking to replace the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, founded the Invictus Games in 2014. Despite stepping down from his role as a senior royal in 2020, the duke remained the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and is still heavily involved with the organization. However, there are reports that a replacement for the prince has been discussed and the person the foundation could be looking to tap for the position is another member of the duke’s family.

Here’s more on that report and which royal family member‘s name was reportedly thrown around to become the new Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Expert says Harry is ‘furious’ this family member could be asked to take over

There are reports swirling that the Invictus Games executive team is looking to oust Prince Harry. Although there has not been any confirmation on this, some royal commentators have given their take on why the foundation would look to make such a move and who would then replace the Duke of Sussex.

According to Harry’s biographer Angela Levin, that person would be Mike Tindall, a former rugby player who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara.

Mike Tindall poses for a portrait at a rugby club in Minchinhampton, England | David Rogers – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

“[Harry] has become too royal. Much too royal,” Levin explained to GB News as the reason Harry would be replaced. “Meghan makes the speeches and she actually led a march with some of the ex-military people who were either physically, emotionally, or psychologically damaged during their fighting. They were very upset.”

Levin added: “I think Harry is absolutely furious about this. Some people say they want Harry because he’s the beginning of the whole Invictus Games, and other people say that it would be delightful that they don’t do all this nonsense and they don’t want Meghan making speeches. They don’t want her leading marches.

“She did lead people who were in winning last year, and she walked as if she was at a dress show and they were walking behind her looking very angry because she doesn’t really know very much about the army and the military.”

Mike Tindall and Prince Harry in action today during an exhibition match of wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry is attending the next Invictus Game event without Meghan

At this point, Harry is said to still be committed to the Invictus Games and its participants. And whether or not there has been any talk at all about Tindall becoming the new patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry is traveling to England on May 8 for a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the Games’ 10th anniversary and is scheduled to give a reading.

The duke’s trip is expected to be without his wife as Meghan is headed to Nigeria where she and Harry will meet after he leaves the U.K.

The duchess’s trip is to “discover her roots.” Commentators Ingrid Seward and Bev Turner told GB News they believe that the Sussexes’ trip to Africa will “presumably have a Netflix documentary attached to it” because the couple “wouldn’t travel all that way without a camera crew with them.”