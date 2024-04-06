A royal author says that people are upset because they feel like the Duchess of Sussex is trying to take over her husband's only job.

Prince Harry will be returning to London for a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The duke’s official travel plans have not been released and therefore it’s unknown if he will be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

While many royal watchers agree the duchess isn’t keen on visiting the U.K., Express reported that “Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been penciled in as a TBC (to be confirmed).”

The former Suits star has not been back to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022. However, it’s believed she will return this time for the opportunity to be in the headlines as she launches her new lifestyle brand. One of the problems some have with her visiting though is how she “takes over” Prince Harry’s one big job.

Some believe Meghan is ‘taking over’ Prince Harry’s only job

Meghan Markle handing out medals to the winning cycling team at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

In 2014, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games as patron of The Royal Foundation. Despite stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the duke has remained fully involved with the Games and so has Meghan. The pair have attended the competitions together and made appearances at the One Year to Go events in various countries.

While some have accused the Sussexes of using the Games as a “PR Blitz” for themselves and taking the spotlight off the athletes, others claim Meghan has taken the limelight off Harry as well.

Royal author and commentator Angela Levin, who spent time with the duke when she wrote his biography, told GBN America: “I think Harry’s really outside the door when it comes to who is in the spotlight. I get quite a lot of people asking me, ‘Can I do anything to stop the Invictus Games this summer?’ I think people are just sick to the back teeth of them because they don’t want Meghan taking over.”

Meghan Markle poses with Prince Harry and Invictus Games medalists in Australia | Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Levin also spoke about the duchess’s large role in the 2023 Invictus Games held in Germany saying: “She comes over, she does a speech, she does a second speech, she leads people down the paths and the winners, and they say she knows nothing about fighting and going in wars. It was Harry’s job, and I think they feel quite sorry for him. They’re angry.”

Levin also discussed Meghan’s new American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand telling GBN American host Nana Akua: “She keeps trying to do something and she always gets it wrong. She put up one page for her new website, and people don’t want to put money into it. They don’t because they know what she’s like and know that she’s very difficult and they’re not necessarily wanting to buy jam, and tablecloths, and birdseed.

“I think it’s an extraordinary attitude that Meghan has. She thinks she’s better than everyone. She thinks of herself as globally famous.”