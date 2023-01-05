Did Andy Cohen Destroy Tori Spelling’s Dreams of Being a Real Housewife? Sort Of

Tori Spelling is always on the prowl for more work. The mother of five is up for just about any role at this point, but she’s been eying one particular reality TV show for some time. Tori Spelling has made it known that she’s interested in appearing in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, though. In fact, Andy Cohen may have thwarted her inclusion himself.

Tori Spelling said Andy Cohen doesn’t see her on the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

Tori Spelling doesn’t mind dishing insider information, and that’s exactly what she did when she appeared on ReWives with Bethenny Frankel. On the Dec. 18 episode of the podcast, Spelling sat down with Frankel to discuss all things Real Housewives and revealed exactly how her bid to appear on the show went.

Spelling noted that there had been speculation that she would eventually appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but year after year, no one called. The famed actor had mostly let it go until she found out her former co-star and close friend, Jennie Garth, had been approached about joining the famed Bravo franchise. Spelling recalled that she confronted Andy Cohen about being passed over time and time again, and he told her that he just “didn’t see it.” She recalled Cohen telling her, “That just doesn’t make sense; I would never think of you for that show. I just don’t see the connection.”

Tori Spelling insists she is perfect for the show

Spelling isn’t taking Cohen’s comments lying down. She told Frankel that Cohen’s commentary doesn’t make sense. After all, she was, in many ways, the original Beverly Hills girl. Spelling is also loosely connected to several main cast members.

Spelling insists she doesn’t know why Cohen doesn’t see her as a viable housewife, and we can’t say we disagree. She would bring the right mix of famous and messy to the franchise. Actually, Spelling has all makings of a real housewife, complete with a marketable name and plenty of drama.

Spelling’s financial struggles, many of which have made it onto the front pages of newspapers and magazines, could fill up an entire season. Her marital troubles and whether or not she’s working things out with Dean McDermott could easily fill another. Nothing is ever completely quiet for Spelling. That alone seems like a great asset for a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

What is Tori Spelling doing now?

While we know that Tori Spelling isn’t appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or any other city, for that matter, anytime soon, that doesn’t mean she’s sitting around. Spelling has been hard at work on several projects. She does have a reality show right now. The show, @Home With Tori, was created for VIZIO’s exclusive content network, MyTime Movie Network.

According to Deadline, season 2 of the reality show is in the works. Just like season 1, the show’s sophomore season will follow Spelling as she whips up fun for her family while balancing life in Hollywood, work, and other obligations. Season 1 included 10 episodes. There is no word on when season 2 will be released.