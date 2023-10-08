Meet ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Newbie Annemarie Wiley

As season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fast approaches, the excitement is palpable, especially with the addition of new cast member Annemarie Wiley. This intriguing new face is poised to make her mark on the show’s dynamic social circle. Annemarie’s unique background and independent spirit will inject fresh energy into the series, …

As season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fast approaches, the excitement is palpable, especially with the addition of new cast member Annemarie Wiley. This intriguing new face is poised to make her mark on the show’s dynamic social circle.

Annemarie’s unique background and independent spirit will inject fresh energy into the series, setting the stage for an emotional rollercoaster of a season.

Annemarie Wiley is set to make waves in her first season on ‘RHOBH’

Annemarie, with her Dutch and Nigerian heritage, was adopted almost immediately after her birth. She spent her formative years in Vancouver, Canada.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie found her way into the group through her neighbor Kyle Richards, whom she befriended. According to a media announcement from Bravo TV for the forthcoming season, Annemarie is identified as an independent spirit who doesn’t put up with foolishness or indecisiveness.

This trait leads her into conflicts with other group members, particularly Sutton and Crystal, as season 13 of RHOBH unfolds.

Her official character sketch paints her as an energetic individual who’s always on the move. Whether she’s participating in a rigorous gym session that kicks off at 5 a.m. or shuttling her kids to school prior to diving into her workday, Annemarie is perpetually in action.

A look at Annemarie Wiley’s personal life

Annemarie holds a specialized nursing role as a nurse anesthetist across various surgical centers within the greater LA region.

During her academic journey to obtain her nursing degree, she didn’t just hit the books. The future RHOBH reality star was also a dedicated athlete, actively participating in track and field events and on the basketball court.

As part of the fresh lineup for season 13, she’s married to Marcellus Wiley, who isn’t a stranger to the spotlight himself.

Marcellus enjoyed a decade-long career in the NFL, playing the defensive end position for various teams. His teams included the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, their family life is bustling, having been married since 2014; they have four children—Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane, and Alivia Marie. Additionally, Marcellus brings a daughter from a past relationship, Morocca Alise, into their blended family.

Here’s a sneak peek into season 13 of ‘RHOBH’

Season 13 of RHOBH promises an emotional whirlwind marked by exhilarating peaks and unforeseen troughs.

Following the tumultuous conclusion of the previous season, the women are striving to reconstruct their splintered social circle.

To steer them back to harmony, Dorit engages the guidance of a spiritual counselor. Yet, as they juggle the responsibilities of family and burgeoning businesses, they start to sense that life is more complicated than it appears.

The teaser for this season hints at the ensuing drama and flags upcoming group excursions to Spain, Ojai, and Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Sutton expands her family circle and finds herself at odds with Annemarie.

Whether s Annemarie will play peacemaker or pot-stirrer among the established RHOBH personalities is anyone’s guess. But either way, it promises to be captivating television.

The highly anticipated season kicks off on October 25 on Bravo.