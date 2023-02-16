‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Shoots Down All Those Season 13 Casting Rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is enjoying her time away from the cameras, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t paying attention to all the rumors surrounding season 13.

There has been a lot of talk about who might join the hit reality series this year, and Kyle recently shot down a bunch of casting rumors. Who are the celebrities that won’t be gracing RHOBH with their presence this time around?

Kyle Richards dishes on the ‘RHOBH’ season 13 casting rumors

During an interview with In The Know, Richards revealed that she has been enjoying her off time between filming. While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is taking a breather, she is well aware of all those season 13 casting rumors.

Bravo has not revealed a lot of details about the cast of season 13. But rumors have been circulating that Ayda Field and Melanie Griffiths are set to join the cast as RHOBH newcomers. Per Kyle, fans can dismiss those rumors altogether.

“Ayda Field, someone was just talking about her [joining the show],” Kyle explained. “I can just tell you that not one thing I’ve read online is true. Not one thing. No rumor about anybody or stories about what happened, not one thing is true. It’s just so funny.”

Kyle added that she recently chatted with Melanie and joked about how she is apparently recruiting her to appear on RHOBH. Although the casting rumors are not true, Kyle admitted that she would love to get Melanie on the show and even pitched the idea when the two met up at the Halloween Ends premiere.

“The next thing I know, I’m trying to get her on the show. I have no idea who put that rumor out there, but I would love Melanie Griffith on the show,” Kyle stated. “I said that to her, ‘Well, you never know…’ She said, ‘Well, I’m not a Housewife!’ If you’re reading this, Melanie, come on, let’s do it.”

Some cast members have called it quits or are still on the fence after season 12

While we wait to see who will join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this time around, there will be some major shakeups in the casting department. Perhaps the biggest name to leave the show is Kyle’s long-running co-star, Lisa Rinna.

Lisa Rinna, who joined the show back in its fourth season, disclosed that she won’t be returning for the upcoming season 13. The decision came about as a result of a “mutual” agreement between her and Bravo once her contract concluded.

We also know that Kathy Hilton is still on the fence about rejoining the RHOBH. Following her epic battle with Kyle last season, Kathy has openly stated that she will not return unless there are some changes to the cast.

Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on RHOBH last season, announced her departure in January. Diana revealed that she is expecting another child with her partner, Asher Monroe, and could not commit to the busy filming schedule.

Which ‘RHOBH’ cast members are returning for season 13?

Although Bravo is keeping tight-lipped about casting news, we do know that several season 12 cast members will be returning to the limelight. This includes Kyle, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsely.

Unfortunately, Dorit may not return as a full-time cast member. There has been a lot of speculation that Bravo will only bring her back as a friend for season 13.

Bravo has not revealed when season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere. Several cast members have already started early filming for season 13, so it shouldn’t be long before we know more about what’s ahead.