Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated

Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to internet chatter. However, according to one tipster, her new contract is complicated. Will Dorit be back with a diamond as a full-time cast member? Will she be a friend of the show? Here is what we know about the current RHOBH cast shakeup.

Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi | Randy Shropshire/Bravo

Lisa Rinna announced her exit from ‘RHOBH’ after 8 seasons

Lisa Rinna has made the official announcement that she won’t be returning to RHOBH after starring on the Bravo reality series for eight seasons. She joined the cast in season 5 and became one of the franchise’s most controversial stars.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement, per People Magazine. “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna’s exit is likely just the first in an expected RHOBH cast shakeup ahead of season 13. According to a tip submitted to the gossip site Bravo & Cocktails, two other full-timers and one friend of the series won’t be back after the disaster that was season 12.

Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return with a complicated contract

The tipster claimed that “so much is happening” in Beverly Hills in the break between seasons. In addition to Rinna, the insider claimed that Diana Jenkins, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sheree Zampino won’t be returning, either. What’s more, the source declared that Brandi Glanville would be back as a full-time cast member and that Dorit would have a “performance-based contract.”

“Lisa Rinna, Diana, Crystal, and Sheree will not be returning. Brandi will be back as ft, it will be announced on WWHL. Camille (Grammer) will be back as a friend of! Kyle (Richards), Erika (Jayne), Sutton (Stracke), and Garcelle (Beauvais) will be back full-time. Dorit (Kemsley) will have a performance-based contract. Kathy (Hilton) will be back as a friend of,” the source shared.

What exactly is a performance-based contract? That’s unclear. We can only guess that she will be paid per appearance as a guest star instead of being a full-time cast member or friend of the series. But we could be wrong. It’s possible she is being demoted to a friend, with the incentive of working her way back to the full-time cast.

What will Dorit Kemsley’s new contract look like?

Bravo never makes their contracts public. But, a decade ago, there was a leak of a “Friend of the Housewives” contract that gave fans some insight into what these ladies agree to when they sign on the dotted line.

Per Starcasm, even the unpaid, non-housewives who appear on camera must agree to strict conditions. In exchange, they might get to appear on television. This applies to “Friends,” as well as family members and guests.

Signing an appearance release form means that they:

Waive any rights to compensation

Must accept that the show may “fictionalize” footage

May be exposed to “public ridicule, humiliation or condemnation”

Must keep all details in the “strictest confidence”

May not be under the influence of any drugs or medication

May not run for political office within one year of filming

Will be charged $50,000 per breach of the contract

Filming for RHOBH Season 13 will reportedly begin at the end of January after being put “on pause” for a few months. Fans should expect an official cast announcement soon.