Lisa Rinna Is Not the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Who Is Reportedly Out For Season 13

Lisa Rinna will not be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After an eight-season run, the soap star says she is moving on to the next chapter of her career. But according to rumors, Rinna isn’t the only RHOBH star who is out for season 13.

The season 12 cast of ‘RHOBH’ | Randy Shropshire/Bravo

Lisa Rinna says ‘RHOBH’ was the longest job she’s ever had

Before making her mark in reality TV, Rinna rose to fame in the 1990s thanks to her stints on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. She also starred alongside her husband, Harry Hamlin, in the series Veronica Mars and the TV movie Sex, Lies, & Obsession.

She made the move to reality TV in 2010 — along with Hamlin — in their short-lived series Harry Loves Lisa. Then, she made an appearance on the Real Housewives of New York before joining the cast of RHOBH in season 5. During her eight seasons on the Bravo series, Rinna was occasionally joined by Hamlin and their daughters Delilah and Amelia.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement, per People Magazine. “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Bravo is reportedly shaking up the cast for season 13

Rinna has made the official announcement that she won’t be returning, but she likely won’t be the only one. Internet gossip claims that fans should expect more of those announcements to come soon.

A post on Bravo & Cocktails claims that “so much is happening” in Beverly Hills ahead of season 13. In addition to Rinna, the insider claimed that Diana Jenkins (who has also announced her exit), Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sheree Zampino won’t be back, either. What’s more, the source declared that Brandi Glanville would be back as a full-time cast member.

“Lisa Rinna, Diana, Crystal, Sheree will not be returning. Brandi will be back as ft, it will be announced on WWHL. Camille (Grammer) will be back as a friend of! Kyle (Richards), Erika (Jayne), Sutton (Stracke), and Garcelle (Beauvais) will be back full-time. Dorit (Kemsley) will have a performance-based contract. Kathy (Hilton) will be back as a friend of,” the source shared.

Did Lisa Rinna quit ‘RHOBH,’ or was she fired?

What’s not clear about Rinna’s exit is whether she quit or was fired. According to another tip submitted to Bravo & Cocktails, the speculation is that Bravo gave Rinna the ax.

“RINNA was 100% fired,” one fan argued, adding that Jenkins is out too but probably won’t make an announcement.

They also guessed that Kung Minkoff was made aware that her contract wouldn’t be renewed and that Kemsley had been offered a demotion to a friend of the show (with the possibility of a future promotion) but turned it down. This tipster believes that Kemsley and Bravo have “decided to part ways.”

The source also claimed three new wives will be part of season 13. And there is speculation that Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards will also return with Brandi Glanville.

Filming for RHOBH Season 13 will reportedly begin at the end of January after being put “on pause” for a few months. Fans should expect an official cast announcement soon.