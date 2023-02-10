‘RHOBH’ Season 13: Cameras Start Rolling With a New Familiar Face Reportedly Added to the Cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up for its lucky 13th season, but with some departures from the original cast, fans are eager to know who will be joining the show.

With cameras officially up and rolling, get the inside scoop on the latest cast additions, rumored returns of former members, and the highly anticipated premiere date.

Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sheree Zampino, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley in an image from season 12 of ‘RHOBH’ | Casey Durkin/Bravo

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ are in for a bit of a cast shake-up following a messy season 12

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is shaping up with returning cast members Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke, and filming is slated to start at the close of January 2023. As for Dorit Kemsley, she is rumored to be returning but with the possibility of a demotion to a “friend” status.

Kathy Hilton’s future on RHOBH remains up in the air following her explosive season 12 encounter with sister Kyle in Aspen, Colorado. Like last season, insiders believe that Hilton will return as a “friend,” mostly due to her popularity among fans.

During a panel discussion at BravoCon in October 2022, Kathy Hilton made it clear that she won’t be returning if the cast remains the same.

Given how the series is experiencing some major shakeups in the casting department, many fans assume that Hilton will be back in action.

This rumored entrepreneur may be joining the cast of ‘RHOBH’ in Season 13

Bravo has done an excellent job keeping fans in the dark about newcomers for season 13 of RHOBH. While several names have been thrown into the hat, Kimora Lee Simmons recently told People that RHOBH producers call “all the time.”

“Different producers call me all the time, people call me to be a part of their show all the time,” Simmons shared.

So what are the chances that Simmons will join RHOBH this season? Well, not only did she confirm that Bravo has reached out, and she revealed that she “wouldn’t mind” being a part of the hit show. The only catch is that it would have to be under favorable conditions.

Simmons went on to say that she is a fan of the show and enjoys watching Kyle, Garcelle, and Kathy, in particular. She is, however, afraid that she doesn’t have the patience for everyone’s drama.

Could a ‘Desperate Housewives’ star be coming to season 13 of ‘RHOBH’?

Aside from Simmons, fans have been eagerly waiting for any casting news regarding season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo has remained mum about any details, but many viewers believe that the newest cast member might be a familiar face.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, sources claim that one new cast member is already in the mix for season 13, and one guess is Teri Hatcher. Bravo, of course, has yet to confirm the news, but it is entirely possible that the Desperate Housewives star will make an appearance this season.

While filming is currently underway, Bravo has yet to reveal when season 13 will premiere. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all of the drama with previous seasons of RHOBH available to stream on Peacock.