‘RHOBH’ Season 13: New Photos Spark Casting Rumors For 1 of Sutton Stracke’s Famous Friends

Sutton Stracke is reportedly looking for a new friend to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following her drama-filled season 12.

New photos featuring the RHOBH star hint that her longtime friend, Jennifer Tilly, may be next in line to join the hit reality series in season 13. The only question is whether or not Jennifer, known for her role in the horror franchise Chucky, is up for the challenge.

Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

New photos spark ‘RHOBH’ casting rumors for Sutton Stracke’s famous friend

Sutton’s friendship with Jennifer is hardly a well-kept secret. But newly released photos of the two hanging out with another Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has sparked rumors that Jennifer might appear on the show in season 13.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted a photo of her and Sutton sitting on a couch with Garcelle Beauvais. The Chucky star captioned the photo with, “Girls Night Out!,” leaving fans to wonder if something more was happening behind the scenes.

Jennifer sparked more casting rumors after she posted another image on Instagram of her and Sutton. This time, the pair enjoyed a meal together at a restaurant with Don Mancini.

“Laughing at the rain!” Jennifer wrote alongside the pic.

The photos have stirred up a lot of speculation about Jennifer’s involvement in season 13 of RHOBH, a subject both she and Sutton discussed as recently as last fall.

Sutton Stracke wants Jennifer Tilly to join ‘RHOBH’

Last year, Sutton and Jennifer worked together on the spinoff, Chucky, where the RHOBH star enjoyed a guest appearance. According to Decider, the pair later appeared in a joint interview to promote the show and Sutton admitted that she is constantly asking Jennifer to join RHOBH.

“Jennifer would be a perfect housewife because she’s rich, she has lots of jewelry, she has beautiful clothes, she likes to talk, and she would protect me,” Sutton shared. “And we don’t fight.”

Jennifer quickly confirmed that she and Sutton rarely get into tussles. She did, however, joke that they might get into a few arguments on the show just to stir up some drama.

In a more honest moment, Jennifer clarified why she is hesitant to join a show like RHOBH. The actor revealed that she is actually afraid of the other cast members and did not enjoy watching her friend get into so much drama last season.

Despite her doubts, the photos on social media indicate that Jennifer might be willing to give RHOBH a shot.

Jennifer Tilly spotted at another ‘RHOBH’ star’s birthday

Production for season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in full swing, with the filming crew recently shooting scenes at Crystal Kung-Minkoff’s 40th birthday bash.

The party got a little wild after Erika Jayne brought in some strippers for a lap dance, but that’s not the only thing that made waves. Apart from the regular cast members in attendance, Jennifer was also on hand to help celebrate.

Jennifer, of course, has not confirmed that she has filmed scenes for the upcoming season. But given how things went for Sutton last year, she could definitely use another ally in her corner.

Bravo has not announced when season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere but the show is expected to return this year.