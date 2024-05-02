Michael Jackson was the King of Pop and every king has a court. It's no surprise he worked with several other megastars across genres over the course of his life.

Michael Jackson was the King of Pop and every king has a court. It’s no surprise he worked with several other megastars across genres over the course of his life. Some of those collaborations are classic and others are tragic.

1. Justin Timberlake

“Love Never Felt So Good” is a posthumous disco duet with Justin Timberlake. It’s not as good as Jackson’s classic disco tracks (“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Rock with You,” “Thriller”) but it has an infectious, cherry energy. It feels more like a prequel to Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” than anything else.

The song has some great timing. It came out in 2014. 2013 saw a huge revival of disco music with hits like Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” Bruno Mars’ “Treasure.” while it was a song from the vaults, “Love Never Felt So Good” felt practically modern! The tune appeared on the posthumous album Xscape. Xscape is not Thriller, but it has some incredible production and Jackson’s vocals sound awesome on it.

2. R. Kelly

Today, Jackson is mostly remembered for his dance songs and his forays into rock. He also made numerous easy-listening songs and the public couldn’t get enough of them. The King of Pop had hits with several soft ballads, including “Ben,” “Man in the Mirror,” “She’s Out of My Life,” and “Human Nature.”

R. Kelly wrote one of his most famous ballads: “You Are Not Alone.” It’s not as good as “Man in the Mirror” or “Human Nature,” but the layered vocals are ear candy. Fans can hear Kelly’s version of the song on his album Love Letter.

3. Paul Anka

Paul Anka never quite had the cool that the King of Pop commanded at his peak. However, he wrote several songs for Jackson, all of which came out after the “Thriller” singer’s death. One, “This Is It,” helped advertise Jackson’s classic concert film of the same title.

The two other tracks Anka wrote for Jackson were more famous because of their marquee value. “Love Never Felt So Good” was released as a duet with Timberlake, while “Don’t Matter to Me” became a duet with Drake. Notably, Timberlake and Drake had been drawing inspiration from Jackson for years by the time they appeared on record with him.

4. The Notorious B.I.G.

Jackson’s double album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I is divided into two parts. The first is a greatest hits album and the second is composed of new material. The most famous of the new songs are “You Are Not Alone” and “Scream,” but the record also includes a song called “This Time Around” that features a rap verse from The Notorious B.I.G.

It’s interesting to hear two kings of two different genres working together, but the track is nothing special. Biggie would later appear on “Unbreakable” from Jackson’s final album: Invincible. Both songs show that the “Bad” star was willing to change with the times.

5. Freddie Mercury

Queen’s Freddie Mercury was one of the few singers in the history of popular music with a singing voice that rivaled Jackson’s. Consequence of Sound reports Mercury recorded a version of his song “There Must Be More to Life Than This” with Jackson. Ultimately, Mercury released a solo version of the song on his album Mr. Bad Guy. Fans finally got to hear the duet version on the album Queen Forever, which came out in 2014, years after the death of both Mercury and Jackson.

Interestingly, William Orbit, the genius behind Madonna’s Ray of Light, produced the duet. In a way, it’s a collaboration between three maestros! The most memorable part of the song is Jackson’s vocals, which yearn for something he can’t reach.