There have been some serious shakeups in the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo dropped two cast members from the reality TV series, and Kyle Richards recently revealed that her involvement in Season 14 will be a “last-minute decision.” The franchise is said to be ailing, and fans think adding a new famous face could help. If Bravo wants to go in that direction, Tori Spelling has once again made it clear that she is available. The Beverly Hills 90210 star has been outspoken about her exclusion from the cast. Now, she’s wondering if her money problems have her banned.

Tori Spelling wonders if her finances have kept her off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Tori Spelling insists that Bravo has never asked her to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s discussed it so often that it’s become a running joke. Now, she’s airing her grievances on her podcast, MisSPELLING.

In a recent episode, Spelling addressed the rumors that she’d join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills yet again. She made it clear that no one from Bravo contacted her agent. Spelling said she wonders if she hasn’t been cast because of her money troubles. After all, she notes, she’s the “OG” Beverly Hills girl. Spelling continued, noting she knew the entire cast. She would certainly bring plenty of drama to the table. She said she couldn’t imagine any reason she wouldn’t have been asked to participate other than that she’s now “broke.”

Spelling insists she loves Andy Cohen and knows him well. But this didn’t stop her from specifically calling out the Bravo honcho. Cohen has never explained why Spelling wasn’t asked to join the Bravo series. He has given several non-answers over the years, though. He once insisted he just didn’t “see it.”

How ‘broke’ is the TV personality, really?

Tori Spelling’s financial issues have been front-page news for years. Spelling floundered after her father died. He left Spelling and her brother, Randy Spelling, just $800,000 each from his immense fortune. She’s been taken to court by credit card companies, lost money in real estate, and failed to secure steady work to maintain her family’s lifestyle. But how bad have things gotten for the 50-year-old, really?

Following her split from Dean McDermott, Spelling bounced around to different homes. She recently revealed she has so little money that she was in danger of losing storage units that housed her family keepsakes, furniture, and memorabilia.

In a previous MisSPELLING episode, Spelling revealed her podcast producer put up money to open two of her storage units. Sadly, after the bill was paid, the units contained McDermott’s belongings, not Spelling’s. How she’ll fund the rest of those units is anyone’s guess. Her financial situation certainly seems precarious. A paycheck from Bravo wouldn’t hurt.