Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has tactics to maintaining a busy schedule. Unfortunately, recent reports suggest he can't show up to work on time.

All eyes are on wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Inside sources claimed Johnson was consistently late to the set of his new movie, Red One, in 2024. This caused severe issues for the other actors and the production company. Here’s what Johnson recently said about maintaining an ultra-busy schedule despite the reports of his extreme tardiness.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks maintaining his ultra-busy schedule with Joe Rogan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his acting career in the early 2000s and worked hard to attain mainstream Hollywood success. Today, he’s known for roles ranging from serious to comedic. Unfortunately, a recent report from TheWrap in 2024 has insiders claiming that Johnson has difficulty arriving to set on time. The sources claim that Johnson would come on the set of Red One up to seven or eight hours late. This made it difficult to shoot the film on time, resulting in significant delays.

In December 2023, Johnson spoke on The Joe Rogan Experience about maintaining his busy schedule — and he never mentioned being late to the set of his films.

“What I try to do is try to schedule my day as best as I can,” Johnson explained. He noted that everyone’s busy, so he pays attention to his schedule before taking “a fine-tooth comb through it and go, ‘Not that, not that.'”

“It’s easy just to say, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it. This thing is for 10 minutes, Joe, can you, yeah, OK, I’ll do it.’ And before you know it, all that s***, it’s an hour, and then it’s two hours, and all that,” he continued. “So, I really try to make sure that I’m looking at the schedule and try to be smart about the moves these days.”

Johnson added that he’s learned there’s “power in saying no,” and he wants to remain enthusiastic about his work and life.

“With enthusiasm, you could really move mountains,” he continued.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said he’s been extremely unhappy while working hard in the past

While speaking to Joe Rogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained his approach to gratitude and loving the daily grind today.

“There are a lot of people out there who are just f***ing busting their a** and unhappy,” Johnson continued. “You and I were both in that place at one time. We were like, ‘F***, I don’t like the position I’m in. I want something more.'”

The wrestler-turned-actor explained that he wasn’t having fun early in his career. “But man, that time when it switched in my mind … like, ‘Let me enjoy this now because I’ve worked hard to get here. … Let’s have fun while we’re doing it along the way.’ … It has that butterfly effect,” he continued. “It affects other people, and it attracts other people. Before you know it, everybody’s vibrating at this great place with enthusiasm.”

Amazon MGM Studios denies reports of the actor’s tardiness on set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks confidently about maintaining an upbeat attitude while working and keeping up with his tight schedule. Unfortunately, that’s not how he’s portrayed by insiders who worked with him on Red One. However, Amazon MGM Studios released a statement to TMZ that says the negative portrayal of the actor is false.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season,” the studio told TMZ. “Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support.”

“Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false,” the company continued.

