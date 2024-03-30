Dean McDermott says his mother-in-law Candy Spelling could have done more to help her daughter when she was struggling financially.

Dean McDermott has a bone to pick with Candy Spelling. The Canadian actor says that his soon-to-be ex-wife Tori Spelling’s mother should have done more to support her daughter and her children when they were struggling financially.

In a November 2023 interview, McDermott slammed Candy, who inherited $500 million from her late husband Aaron Spelling when he died in 2006. But Tori – who filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024 – received just a tiny sliver of her dad’s estate. In the years since his death, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has struggled to pay her bills and at one point was reportedly living in an RV with her five kids. McDermott thinks it’s only right that Candy step up and help out Tori in her time of need.

Tori Spelling’s ex Dean McDermott criticized Candy Spelling

McDermott married Tori in 2006, shortly before her father died. But despite a marriage of nearly two decades, the Due South star said he barely knew his wife’s mom. Candy rebuffed his attempts to build a relationship and refused to share any of her money with Tori, he claimed.

“It’s your daughter. It’s your flesh and blood and it’s your grand babies. And for someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter,” he told the Daily Mail.

Tori reportedly received just $800,000 from her TV producer dad’s massive estate. Her over-the-top spending and lavish lifestyle led to her owing taxes to the IRS and thousands of dollars to American Express.

Candy Spelling says she has helped her daughter

While McDermott thinks Candy should help out her daughter, he stressed that Tori didn’t expect anything from her parents.

The lack of a substantial inheritance “was a financial pressure for us because we were starting out in our relationship and neither one of us brought a lot to the table,” he admitted.

“But with that said, Tori wasn’t expecting anything,” he added. “She’s always looked at it as it’s her father’s money and he can do with it as he wishes – she’s always maintained that.”

However, in the past, Candy has said she has stepped in to support her only daughter. In 2016, she told TMZ she covered Tori and Dean’s house payments, food, and the cost of their kids’ schooling.

Tori Spelling’s net worth in 2024

Tori Spelling spent a decade starring on a hit TV show. She’s also written multiple books, including her bestselling memoir Stori Telling, and appeared in multiple reality shows, including Big Brother, The Masked Singer, and So Notorious. But despite her long career in Hollywood, her estimated net worth is low. In 2024, she’s worth $150,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

