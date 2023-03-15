Tori Spelling Discusses Insecurity During ‘90210’: ‘I Couldn’t Watch Myself’

Tori Spelling has been a pop culture force for decades. Born into a privileged family, Spelling rose to fame on the cult-classic TV series Beverly Hills,90210.

Throughout the ’90s, Spelling remained a headline-making star, going on to appear in many television films and shows. Spelling’s personal life has also been a hot topic for decades, particularly her marriage to Dean McDermott and their five children.

Although Spelling was a big star from the time she was a young woman, she recently admitted in an interview with Drew Barrymore that she was deeply insecure even while she was filming Beverly Hills, 90210.

Tori Spelling became a star due to ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Spelling was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, to Aaron and Candy Spelling. As a young child, Spelling was enrolled in acting lessons. According to IMDb, Spelling began acting in TV shows like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Saved by the Bell. When she was 17 years old, Spelling was cast in a featured role in the hot new series Beverly Hills, 90210.

For a decade, Spelling was known as Donna Martin in the show. She graced magazine covers and provided fashion inspiration for millions of fans — and by the time Beverly Hills, 90210 went off the air in 2000, Spelling was one of pop culture’s biggest stars.

She went on to act in dozens of other projects, including TV shows like her very own reality show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

What did Tori Spelling say about being insecure while filming ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’?

Even though Spelling was one of the biggest stars in pop culture while appearing in episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, she was struggling with deep insecurity behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, Spelling admitted that she had a hard time wearing some of the skimpy outfits rocked by her character, Donna Martin. “I mean, I look back now, and I’m definitely like, ‘oh gosh,’ I took all that for granted,” Spelling said. “I was really insecure then. Like even 10 years ago, I couldn’t watch myself back, and now I’m able to watch it.”

Spelling noted that she has a lot of empathy for her younger self, admitting that when she watches old episodes of the show, she thinks “that girl was amazing, and she should have been secure.”

This isn’t the first time Spelling has talked about her insecurity as a young woman.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Spelling shared, “I was a young, really insecure teenager that never thought I was good enough. Yet, I was on a hugely successful TV show playing a beautiful popular teen that had it all together. A character that girls everywhere looked up too and boys adored. Off-camera I didn’t feel at all beautiful or good about myself.”

Tori Spelling and her ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-star Jennie Garth have a new line of home decor

These days, Spelling thoroughly embraces her roots as a star of Beverly Hills, 90210, and has a brand-new project in the works with her former co-star and longtime friend, Jennie Garth.

In January 2023, Spelling and Garth launched The BFF Collection, a home decor line available exclusively through QVC. As reported by People Magazine, Garth described the line as “a little bit Tori, it’s a little bit Jennie. It’s both of our aesthetics melded together. She’s the yin, and I’m the yang!”

The line features items such as bar carts and throw pillows. As Spelling noted, the colors and designs are “our nod to ‘Beverly Hills.’ It’s luxe but also accessible.” Fans of the two can shop the home decor line, which is available now exclusively at QVC.