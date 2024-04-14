Tori Spelling revealed her podcast producer paid to open two of her storage units, but there are so many she couldn't figure out which ones had important items in them.

Tori Spelling insists she wants to get her life together, but she has a big problem. The actor is navigating a divorce and trying to find a stable environment for her five children, but she has serious financial issues and a problem with hoarding. The two issues have collided to create a scenario where she will likely lose precious trinkets as multiple storage units sit unpaid.

Tori Spelling reveals how bad her hoarding problem has become

Tori Spelling has been pretty open and honest about her personal struggles. She’s discussed her tumultuous relationships in her books and is now sharing her day-to-day struggles in her new podcast, MisSPELLING. In a recent episode, she revealed just how bad her hoarding tendencies are and how her penchant for purchasing unneeded items has put her in a serious financial bind.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The author and actor have so much stuff that it’s spread across multiple storage units. She can’t afford any of them. Spelling admitted that there are so many units that she can’t even accurately pinpoint which lockers hold important family artifacts. Even friends are having a difficult time lending a helping hand because of the amount of stuff Spelling owns.

Spelling revealed that Amy Sugarman, a podcast producer, generously paid to get two of her units out of arrears, but when they opened the units, they were packed with Dean McDermott’s items instead of her own. Sugarman laid out nearly $1000 for the two units. It is unclear if Dean McDermott will pay back the money now that the units hold his belongings instead of Spelling’s.

How long does it take for storage units to be auctioned off?

Storage units are often auctioned off when the renter fails to follow the terms of their rental agreement. The legalities around auctioning off units differ from state to state. Still, in general, the storage company warns renters that their possessions will be auctioned off at a predetermined event when their units have fallen anywhere from 30 days to 90 days behind in rent. The renter has until the auction date to pay their past due balance.

Once a locker is sold at auction, the highest bidder becomes the legal owner of everything inside the unit. They have a short time to clear out the unit’s contents. Winners can either keep, sell, or dispose of what they have found. While storage unit auctions became popularized thanks to shows like Storage Wars, the process is not glamorous most of the time. Many units will contain nothing of value. Still, valuable units exist. In the case of Spelling’s units, high-value items could be auctioned off for a fraction of their actual value.