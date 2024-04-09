Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have officially started the process of dissolving their marriage. The duo, who separated nearly a year ago, have had many ups and downs, but now the author and reality TV star is opening up about the exact moment her marriage ended. In a recent podcast episode, Tori Spelling said she felt “relief” when McDermott posted his now-deleted Instagram divorce announcement.

In a recent episode of her podcast, MisSPELLING, Tori Spelling detailed the moment her marriage ended. Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott recently, but things really ended last year. She said that one day last June, she and McDermott had an argument in the car on the way home. She recalled getting home and screaming at him before she locked herself in her bedroom. Later, she said, McDermott accessed the room via a patio and told her he wanted a divorce. She said he had threatened the same a million times before. He left the room, and everything fell quiet. Unbeknownst to Spelling, McDermott was in a different room, where he typically slept, crafting a public announcement for their divorce.

Spelling wasn’t angry or upset when McDermott requested a divorce. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum said that when McDermott said he wanted to end their marriage, she told him, “OK.” Later, she recalled, her daughter came to her and showed her McDermott’s Instagram post. While the mother of five wasn’t thrilled that her teen daughter learned about the divorce online, she said she felt nothing but “relief.” She said McDermott, stating it publicly, let her finally start to move on.

Spelling revealed she didn’t have the “balls” to make the move herself. McDermott making the public call allowed her the “freedom” to end the relationship. Spelling and McDermott have both moved on to new partners.

What does Dean McDermott have to say about Spelling’s admission?

If Dean McDermott is angry at Tori Spelling for revealing the secret turmoil in their marriage and how they moved toward divorce, he isn’t saying anything publicly. McDermott has yet to comment on Spelling’s recollection of events, but based on what he said months ago in an interview, her retelling is probably accurate.

In a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, McDermott took responsibility for the end of his marriage. In the candid chat, he recalled terrorizing his family during alcohol-induced blackouts. He also told the publication he was “completely isolated” toward the end of his marriage. He did not explain the argument that ended it all, but he did say he posted the infamous divorce announcement while under the influence. He later deleted it, but that was the official end of his union with Spelling.